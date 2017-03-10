Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
91% off The Complete Android N Developer Course - Deal Alert

Greenbot |

the complete android n developer course
Credit: StackCommerce
Acclaimed instructor Rob Percival is back with this immersive course on the newest Android release, Android Nougat. Regardless of coding experience, you can learn how to program for the latest Android platform over the 32 hours of this course. You'll cover a huge range of technologies, including open source Parse Server, Firebase, Admob, GDX, Bluetooth and a whole lot more, so no Android base is left uncovered. 

  • Access 270 lectures & 32.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Build WhatsApp, Uber, & Instagram clones from scratch
  • Learn how to market your apps effectively & make money
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Parse Server, Firebase, Admob, & much more
  • Use Java & Android Studio to build real apps

This story, "91% off The Complete Android N Developer Course - Deal Alert" was originally published by Greenbot.

At a Glance

  • The Complete Android N Developer Course - Build 17 Apps

    $17.00 MSRP $200.00
    View
    on Greenbot Shop
