Mayer to quit as CEO of new holding company after Yahoo sale to Verizon

It's still not clear whether Mayer will move to Verizon, along with operating business

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

160202 mayer
Credit: Yahoo/IDGNS
More good reads

After Yahoo sells its operating business to Verizon Communications, Marissa Mayer step down as CEO from the holding company that remains, according to a regulatory document posted Monday.

However, Mayer and Yahoo still have not yet announced whether she will move with the operating business to Verizon or take another position. When Yahoo announced the deal with Verizon last July, Mayer said she planned to stay with the company.

"For me personally, I’m planning to stay," she said then. "I love Yahoo, and I believe in all of you. It’s important to me to see Yahoo into its next chapter."

Thomas McInerney, a member of Yahoo's board since April 2012, will take over as CEO of the new holding company, named Altaba, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing posted online. McInerney served as executive vice president and CFO of IAC/InterActiveCorp from January 2005 to March 2012.

In January, Yahoo told the SEC that Mayer and five other members of the new holding company's board will leave after the sale to Verizon.

The sale of the Yahoo operating business to Verizon is expected to close in the second quarter.

Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
iphone 7 plus black
iPhone 8 rumors: Here’s what a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone could look like

Rumors are already swirling about the “revolutionary” 2017 iPhone. Here’s all the latest.

rtsnliq
iPhone-or-healthcare lawmaker spent $3,000 of donors' money at Apple store in

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) used campaign funds last year to pay nearly $3,000 for goods and services at...

nissan leaf interior
Newer car tech opens doors to CIA attacks

The revelation that the CIA has looked into hacking vehicles, possibly for the purpose of...

Resources
google levis jacket
Google’s next wearable is a $350 Levi’s jacket that controls music by brushing

Google and Levi's are partnering on the first Project Jaquard product, a jacket that brings music...

Intel autonomous car
Intel buys Mobileye for $15 billion to challenge Nvidia for the future of

Intel is absorbing its autonomous driving partner, Mobileye, as the chip maker takes on Nvidia and...

Intel autonomous car
Intel races ahead in autonomous cars with $15.3 billion Mobileye buy

Intel has shifted its self-driving car efforts into high gear with a $15.3 billion deal to acquire...