Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% off Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Backlit Multicolor Keyboard - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gaming keyboard
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The Corsair STRAFE RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features 100% Cherry MX gaming key switches - Unique gold-cross point contacts for incredible reliability, durability, and precision.  Cherry MX Red key switches are extremely responsive, with a smooth, linear response and a wide actuation zone, and no audible click or tactile “bump”.  The keyboard features multi-color dynamic backlighting - Brilliant RGB backlighting that immerses you in the game with virtually unlimited lighting adjustability. It's fully programmable - reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for advanced gaming. And a detachable soft-touch wrist rest provides the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions. Gaming-grade circuitry provides 100% anti-ghosting and 104 key rollover on USB ensures no matter how fast your play, all your keypresses register. The list price of $149.99 has been reduced 27%, for now, to $110. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Backlit Multicolor Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit Multicolor LED, Cherry MX Red

    $110.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
iphone 7 plus black
iPhone 8 rumors: Here’s what a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone could look like

Rumors are already swirling about the “revolutionary” 2017 iPhone. Here’s all the latest.

rtsnliq
iPhone-or-healthcare lawmaker spent $3,000 of donors' money at Apple store in

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) used campaign funds last year to pay nearly $3,000 for goods and services at...

nissan leaf interior
Newer car tech opens doors to CIA attacks

The revelation that the CIA has looked into hacking vehicles, possibly for the purpose of...

Resources
arched bridge made of stones
How one CIO closed the IT-business gap

Day & Zimmermann CIO Sankara "Vishi" Viswanathan ordered IT managers to advise the business lines on...

data analytics trends
MapR unveils platform for IoT analytics at the edge

MapR Edge is a new small footprint edition of the MapR Converged Data Platform geared for capturing,...

Digital Key encryption
It's time to turn on HTTPS: the benefits are well worth the effort

The number of websites supporting HTTPS has skyrocketed over the past year and there are many benefits...