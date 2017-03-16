Fragmentation: the silent killer in security management

Closing the gap

Today’s detection deficit between attackers and defenders is near an all-time high – and the gap is only getting wider. While many factors contribute to this deficit, among the top is the fragmentation of people, processes, and technologies.

Security personnel – from incident response to threat intelligence teams – are all fighting to keep up with a breadth of cyber threats, including ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks. To fight off evolving attacks, each team layers on different tools and processes, creating a lack of coordination and a plethora of data and intelligence. This complex layering creates fragmentation, leaving vulnerabilities exposed. To combat the detection deficit and reduce the gap between tools and teams, Adam Vincent, co-founder and CEO at ThreatConnect, describes best practices for overcoming security fragmentation.