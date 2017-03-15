Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
95% off Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification - Deal Alert

Salesforce is one of the most customizable and powerful customer relationship management (CRM) tools on earth, and is used by companies like Snapchat, Hulu, Fitbit, and many startups to deliver effective business solutions. These companies are currently looking for Salesforce Administrators and are willing to pay big money to qualified people who can help them become more efficient. In this extensive course, you'll learn how to tailor Salesforce for specific purposes and understand the declarative capabilities of the Force.com platform to create new applications and automations to perform complex, but routine tasks. Salesforce is all about simplifying business processes, and knowing how to use it will drive your resume to the top of the pile. 

  • Access 15 hours of content 24/7
  • Configure & manage Sales & Service Cloud
  • Gain insight into each of the functional Salesforce user groups
  • Implement automation, security, debugging, data validation, & customize apps
  • Deploy applications & manage changes on the Force.com platform
  • Develop new applications using the declarative interface & Force.com fundamentals
  • Configure a Salesforce user interface

  • Salesforce Administrator and App Builder Certification

