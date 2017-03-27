Best Places to Work in IT: Search the archives 1994-2016

Every year since 1994, Computerworld has published a list of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Want to see if a potential employer has ever been on the list, or which organizations have earned a spot on the list in multiple years? Use the search box to find a specific organization name, or browse the listings below.

This table shows the top five large, midsize and small organizations from this year's Best Places list. To see the rest of the 2016 list as well as all the previous lists going back to 1994, click the show/hide link at the bottom of the table. Once you've expanded the table, you can click a column header to sort the table by that column.

Best Places to Work in IT 1994 - 2016

YearRankCategoryOrganization
2016 1 Large Quicken Loans
2016 1 Midsize Credit Acceptance
2016 1 Small Axxess
2016 2 Large USAA
2016 2 Midsize Halifax Health
2016 2 Small Sev1Tech
2016 3 Large Genentech
2016 3 Midsize CareerBuilder
2016 3 Small GlobalScape
2016 4 Large Owens Corning
2016 4 Midsize Miami Children's Health System
2016 4 Small Avaap
2016 5 Large Prudential Financial
2016 5 Midsize Autodesk
2016 5 Small Edmunds.com
2016 6 Large University of Notre Dame
2016 6 Midsize FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
2016 6 Small NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
2016 7 Large Kaiser Permanente
2016 7 Midsize CHG Healthcare Services
2016 7 Small Tapestry Technologies
2016 8 Large Sharp HealthCare
2016 8 Midsize Avanade
2016 8 Small Datto
2016 9 Large Cancer Treatment Centers of America
2016 9 Midsize Akamai
2016 9 Small Secure-24
2016 10 Large Palmetto Health
2016 10 Midsize Informatica
2016 10 Small Liquidnet
2016 11 Large HCA
2016 11 Midsize Lafayette General Health
2016 11 Small Commonwealth Financial Network
2016 12 Large Adventist Health System
2016 12 Midsize RSA
2016 12 Small Carvana
2016 13 Large ADP
2016 13 Midsize Cars.com
2016 13 Small NISC (National Information Solutions Cooperative)
2016 14 Large CDW
2016 14 Midsize Baird
2016 14 Small Connectria
2016 15 Large PayPal
2016 15 Midsize DriveTime Automotive Group
2016 15 Small NIIT Technologies
2016 16 Large Principal Financial Group
2016 16 Midsize AARP
2016 16 Small ServerCentral
2016 17 Large Jet Propulsion Laboratory
2016 17 Midsize Securian Financial Group
2016 17 Small Planned Systems International (PSI)
2016 18 Large Motorola Solutions
2016 18 Midsize Enova International
2016 18 Small Infoverity
2016 19 Large Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2016 19 Midsize Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
2016 19 Small Zumasys
2016 20 Large Booz Allen Hamilton
2016 20 Midsize Mphasis
2016 20 Small MetroStar Systems
2016 21 Large Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
2016 21 Midsize ARI
2016 21 Small CFA Institute
2016 22 Large Cedars-Sinai Health System
2016 22 Small Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI)
2016 23 Large Erickson Living
2016 23 Small SquareTwo Financial
2016 24 Large DHL Express
2016 24 Small Champion Solutions Group
2016 25 Large Discover Financial Services
2016 25 Small Inspirus
2016 26 Large VMware
2016 26 Small Vlocity
2016 27 Large Raytheon
2016 27 Small Magenium Solutions
2016 28 Large CA Technologies
2016 28 Small Pariveda Solutions
2016 29 Large Applied Materials
2016 29 Small iDashboards
2016 30 Large Cerner
2016 31 Large SAS Institute
2016 32 Large Southern Co.
2016 33 Large Ascension
2016 34 Large Humana
2016 35 Large FedEx
2016 36 Large Nationwide
2016 37 Large International Paper
2016 38 Large RSM (formerly McGladrey)
2016 39 Large Johns Hopkins Medicine
2016 40 Large Navy Federal Credit Union
2016 41 Large CSX
2016 42 Large BNSF Railway
2016 43 Large PricewaterhouseCoopers
2016 44 Large PPG Industries
2016 45 Large Kroger
2016 46 Large Intermountain Healthcare
2016 47 Large AT&T
2016 48 Large Vanguard
2016 49 Large Aflac
2016 50 Large Mitre
2015 1 Large Quicken Loans
2015 1 Midsize Credit Acceptance
2015 1 Small Noah Consulting
2015 2 Large USAA
2015 2 Midsize Lafayette General Health
2015 2 Small Sev1Tech
2015 3 Large Erickson Living
2015 3 Midsize Avanade
2015 3 Small Commonwealth Financial Network
2015 4 Large Sharp Healthcare
2015 4 Midsize Autodesk
2015 4 Small Secure-24
2015 5 Large Prudential Financial
2015 5 Midsize Nicklaus (formerly Miami) Children's Hospital
2015 5 Small Connectria
2015 6 Large LinkedIn
2015 6 Midsize FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
2015 6 Small Axxess
2015 7 Large Owens Corning
2015 7 Midsize CHG Healthcare Services
2015 7 Small GlobalScape
2015 8 Large DHL Express
2015 8 Midsize NuStar Energy
2015 8 Small Bounce Exchange
2015 9 Large University of Notre Dame
2015 9 Midsize Akamai
2015 9 Small Liquidnet
2015 10 Large Genentech
2015 10 Midsize Halifax Health
2015 10 Small NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
2015 11 Large Principal Financial Group
2015 11 Midsize Enova International
2015 11 Small Avaap
2015 12 Large Altria Client Services
2015 12 Midsize Transocean
2015 12 Small Pekin Insurance
2015 13 Large Kaiser Permanente
2015 13 Midsize Informatica
2015 13 Small NISC (National Information Solutions Cooperative)
2015 14 Large Medtronic
2015 14 Midsize American Fidelity Assurance
2015 14 Small HAVI Global Solutions
2015 15 Large HCA
2015 15 Midsize DriveTime Automotive Group
2015 15 Small CFA Institute
2015 16 Large Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2015 16 Midsize Genesis HealthCare System
2015 16 Small RKON Technologies
2015 17 Large VMware
2015 17 Midsize Securian Financial Group
2015 17 Small Coca-Cola Enterprises
2015 18 Large Booz Allen Hamilton
2015 18 Midsize Los Angeles World Airports
2015 18 Small SquareTwo Financial
2015 19 Large Jet Propulsion Laboratory
2015 19 Small Zumasys
2015 20 Large CDW
2015 20 Small Datto
2015 21 Large Cedars-Sinai Health System
2015 21 Small SImpliVity
2015 22 Large Humana
2015 22 Small Rural Sourcing Inc.
2015 23 Large PricewaterhouseCoopers
2015 23 Small NIIT Technologies
2015 24 Large Monsanto
2015 24 Small S&P Consultants
2015 25 Large Adventist Health System
2015 25 Small MetroStar Systems
2015 26 Large Navy Federal Credit Union
2015 26 Small OCLC (Online Computer Library Center)
2015 27 Large Southern Co.
2015 28 Large Jack Henry & Associates
2015 29 Large Cerner
2015 30 Large Grant Thornton
2015 31 Large CSX
2015 32 Large OhioHealth
2015 33 Large Cancer Treatment Centers of America
2015 34 Large McGladrey
2015 35 Large International Paper
2015 36 Large Northwestern Mutual
2015 37 Large DirecTV
2015 38 Large CA Technologies
2015 39 Large Palmetto Health
2015 40 Large AT&T
2015 41 Large Intermountain Healthcare
2015 42 Large Raytheon
2015 43 Large Applied Materials
2015 44 Large American University
2015 45 Large SAS
2015 46 Large McKesson
2015 47 Large ADP
2015 48 Large Vanguard Group
2015 49 Large Nationwide
2015 50 Large BNSF Railway
2015 51 Large Edward Jones
2015 52 Large Verizon Wireless
2015 53 Large Carolinas HealthCare System
2015 54 Large AMC Theaters
2015 55 Large Cook Children's Health Care System
2015 56 Large Chesapeake Energy
2014 1 Large Quicken Loans
2014 1 Midsize LinkedIn
2014 1 Small Noah Consulting
2014 2 Large USAA
2014 2 Midsize Credit Acceptance
2014 2 Small UHC (University HealthSystem Consortium)
2014 3 Large General Mills
2014 3 Midsize MasterCard
2014 3 Small Sev1Tech
2014 4 Large Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
2014 4 Midsize Informatica
2014 4 Small Coca-Cola Enterprises
2014 5 Large DHL Express
2014 5 Midsize Johnsonville Sausage
2014 5 Small Commonwealth Financial Network
2014 6 Large Genentech
2014 6 Midsize CHG Healthcare Services
2014 6 Small NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
2014 7 Large Sharp HealthCare
2014 7 Midsize CareerBuilder
2014 7 Small GlobalScape
2014 8 Large Texas Health Resources
2014 8 Midsize Miami Children's Hospital
2014 8 Small NISC (National Information Solutions Cooperative)
2014 9 Large Qualcomm
2014 9 Midsize Avanade
2014 9 Small SimpliVity
2014 10 Large OhioHealth
2014 10 Midsize Transocean
2014 10 Small Datto
2014 11 Large Caesars Entertainment
2014 11 Midsize FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
2014 11 Small Secure-24
2014 12 Large Prudential Financial
2014 12 Midsize Genesis HealthCare System
2014 12 Small Avaap
2014 13 Large Booz Allen Hamilton
2014 13 Midsize Janney Montgomery Scott
2014 13 Small Liquidnet
2014 14 Large Erickson Living
2014 14 Midsize Astellas Pharma US
2014 14 Small Connectria
2014 15 Large CSX
2014 15 Midsize LINN Energy
2014 15 Small Reed Technology & Information Services
2014 16 Large PricewaterhouseCoopers
2014 16 Midsize CME Group
2014 16 Small Independent Purchasing Cooperative
2014 17 Large CDW
2014 17 Midsize ARI
2014 17 Small Penn National Insurance
2014 18 Large Principal Financial Group
2014 18 Midsize American Fidelity Assurance
2014 18 Small SquareTwo Financial
2014 19 Large Jet Propulsion Laboratory
2014 19 Midsize Clearlink
2014 19 Small HAVI Global Solutions
2014 20 Large Carolinas HealthCare System
2014 20 Midsize Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2014 20 Small The Ironside Group
2014 21 Large Cedars-Sinai Health System
2014 21 Midsize Enova International
2014 21 Small Radiant Logic
2014 22 Large Medtronic
2014 22 Midsize Black Hills Corp.
2014 22 Small OCLC (Online Computer Library Center)
2014 23 Large SAS Institute
2014 23 Midsize Securian Financial Group
2014 24 Large CA Technologies
2014 25 Large University of Notre Dame
2014 26 Large VMware
2014 27 Large Cancer Treatment Centers of America
2014 28 Large Hewlett-Packard
2014 29 Large Altria Client Services
2014 30 Large Verizon Wireless
2014 31 Large Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2014 32 Large Dow Chemical
2014 33 Large Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2014 34 Large International Paper
2014 35 Large Automatic Data Processing
2014 36 Large Vanguard Group
2014 37 Large Cerner
2014 38 Large Grant Thornton
2014 39 Large Ascension Health
2014 40 Large Southern Co.
2014 41 Large PPG Industries
2014 42 Large HCA
2014 43 Large Edward Jones
2014 44 Large Jack Henry & Associates
2014 45 Large Kaiser Permanente
2014 46 Large Owens Corning
2014 47 Large Paychex
2014 48 Large BNSF Railway
2014 49 Large AT&T
2014 50 Large McKesson
2014 51 Large AMC Theatres
2014 52 Large Discover Financial Services
2014 53 Large DirecTV
2014 54 Large Quintiles
2014 55 Large Northwestern Mutual
2013 1 Overall Quicken Loans
2013 2 Overall USAA
2013 3 Overall CareerBuilder
2013 4 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2013 5 Overall World Wide Technology
2013 6 Overall Sharp HealthCare
2013 7 Overall Transocean
2013 8 Overall Qualcomm
2013 9 Overall Genentech
2013 10 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2013 11 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2013 12 Overall General Mills
2013 13 Overall Erickson Living
2013 14 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2013 15 Overall Verizon Wireless
2013 16 Overall Jet Propulsion Laboratory
2013 17 Overall Applied Materials
2013 18 Overall Securian Financial Group
2013 19 Overall CSX
2013 20 Overall Lehigh Valley Health Network
2013 21 Overall OhioHealth
2013 22 Overall Prudential Financial
2013 23 Overall Vanguard Group
2013 24 Overall SAS Institute
2013 25 Overall Monsanto
2013 26 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2013 27 Overall Principal Financial Group
2013 28 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2013 29 Overall CHG Healthcare Services
2013 30 Overall Cancer Treatment Centers of America
2013 31 Overall Texas Health Resources
2013 32 Overall Caesars Entertainment
2013 33 Overall LINN Energy
2013 34 Overall Kaiser Permanente
2013 35 Overall University of Notre Dame
2013 36 Overall Cedars-Sinai Health System
2013 37 Overall Reed Technology & Information Services
2013 38 Overall Discover Financial Services
2013 39 Overall Jack Henry & Associates
2013 40 Overall UHC (University HealthSystem Consortium)
2013 41 Overall Altria Client Services
2013 42 Overall HCA
2013 43 Overall Miami Children's Hospital
2013 44 Overall NextEra Energy
2013 45 Overall Cerner
2013 46 Overall Palmetto Health
2013 47 Overall Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2013 48 Overall MetroStar Systems
2013 49 Overall AT&T
2013 50 Overall George Washington University
2013 51 Overall DTE Energy
2013 52 Overall PPG Industries
2013 53 Overall Ascension Health
2013 54 Overall Medtronic
2013 55 Overall DHL Express
2013 56 Overall Rackspace US
2013 57 Overall Secure-24
2013 58 Overall Raytheon
2013 59 Overall Intuit
2013 60 Overall Grant Thornton
2013 61 Overall Sherwin-Williams
2013 62 Overall Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
2013 63 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2013 64 Overall BNSF Railway
2013 65 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2013 66 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2013 67 Overall Carolinas HealthCare System
2013 68 Overall Chesapeake Energy
2013 69 Overall Genesis HealthCare System
2013 70 Overall Johns Hopkins Medicine
2013 71 Overall Campbell Soup
2013 72 Overall FedEx
2013 73 Overall CME Group
2013 74 Overall SimpliVity
2013 75 Overall Enova International
2013 76 Overall International Paper
2013 77 Overall Paychex
2013 78 Overall WellPoint
2013 79 Overall FireHost
2013 80 Overall Dow Chemical
2013 81 Overall Avanade
2013 82 Overall DeVry
2013 83 Overall Edward Jones
2013 84 Overall Heartland Payment Systems
2013 85 Overall Kellogg
2013 86 Overall CDW
2013 87 Overall Aflac
2013 88 Overall Noah Consulting
2013 89 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2013 90 Overall Ping Identity
2013 91 Overall Coca-Cola Enterprises
2013 92 Overall SEI
2013 93 Overall Nova Southeastern University
2013 94 Overall Southern Co.
2013 95 Overall Astellas Pharma US
2013 96 Overall American University
2013 97 Overall Humana
2013 98 Overall Automatic Data Processing
2013 99 Overall NIIT Technologies
2013 100 Overall Quintiles
2012 1 Overall USAA
2012 2 Overall CareerBuilder
2012 3 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2012 4 Overall General Mills
2012 5 Overall Quicken Loans
2012 6 Overall Verizon Wireless
2012 7 Overall Lehigh Valley Health Network
2012 8 Overall Salesforce.com
2012 9 Overall Chesapeake Energy
2012 10 Overall Securian Financial Group
2012 11 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2012 12 Overall Grant Thornton
2012 13 Overall Cedars-Sinai Health System
2012 14 Overall SAS Institute
2012 15 Overall Prudential Financial
2012 16 Overall Principal Financial Group
2012 17 Overall Qualcomm
2012 18 Overall Kaiser Permanente
2012 19 Overall Palmetto Health
2012 20 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2012 21 Overall Coca-Cola Enterprises
2012 22 Overall Marriott International
2012 23 Overall Caesars Entertainment
2012 24 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2012 25 Overall HCA
2012 26 Overall Quintiles
2012 27 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2012 28 Overall Cummins
2012 29 Overall Monsanto
2012 30 Overall CDW
2012 31 Overall Scottrade Financial Services
2012 32 Overall WellPoint
2012 33 Overall Vanguard Group
2012 34 Overall DTE Energy
2012 35 Overall OhioHealth
2012 36 Overall Raytheon
2012 37 Overall Rackspace US
2012 38 Overall Applied Materials
2012 39 Overall Campbell Soup
2012 40 Overall Intuit
2012 41 Overall CME Group
2012 42 Overall Corning
2012 43 Overall SAP America
2012 44 Overall Sherwin-Williams
2012 45 Overall International Paper
2012 46 Overall Aflac
2012 47 Overall Automatic Data Processing
2012 48 Overall FedEx
2012 49 Overall Discover Financial Services
2012 50 Overall Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
2012 51 Overall Heartland Payment Systems
2012 52 Overall Bank of America
2012 53 Overall Southern Co.
2012 54 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2012 55 Overall Ascension Health
2012 56 Overall Norton Healthcare
2012 57 Overall Johns Hopkins Medicine
2012 58 Overall NextEra Energy
2012 59 Overall Cerner
2012 60 Overall Jack Henry & Associates
2012 61 Overall W.W. Grainger
2012 62 Overall AT&T
2012 63 Overall Miami Children's Hospital
2012 64 Overall Cancer Treatment Centers of America
2012 65 Overall Mitre
2012 66 Overall Reed Technology & Information Services
2012 67 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2012 68 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2012 69 Overall CA Technologies
2012 70 Overall BNSF Railway
2012 71 Overall Manheim Digital
2012 72 Overall Sprint Nextel
2012 73 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2012 74 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2012 75 Overall George Washington University
2012 76 Overall Fairfax County Public Schools
2012 77 Overall Eastman Chemical
2012 78 Overall Penn National Insurance
2012 79 Overall Humana
2012 80 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2012 81 Overall Paychex
2012 82 Overall Baker Hughes
2012 83 Overall Edward Jones
2012 84 Overall Boeing
2012 85 Overall Hess
2012 86 Overall Raymond James Financial
2012 87 Overall Altria Client Services
2012 88 Overall Publix Super Markets
2012 89 Overall Carolinas HealthCare System
2012 90 Overall University of Miami
2012 91 Overall Intermountain Healthcare
2012 92 Overall Comerica Bank
2012 93 Overall Erickson Living
2012 94 Overall Avery Dennison
2012 95 Overall American Water
2012 96 Overall Transocean
2012 97 Overall MetroStar Systems
2012 98 Overall We Energies
2012 99 Overall Medtronic
2012 100 Overall CHG Healthcare Services
2011 1 Overall USAA
2011 2 Overall Securian Financial Group
2011 3 Overall General Mills
2011 4 Overall Genentech
2011 5 Overall Verizon Wireless
2011 6 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2011 7 Overall Chesapeake Energy
2011 8 Overall Salesforce.com
2011 9 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2011 10 Overall Quicken Loans
2011 11 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2011 12 Overall Bank of America
2011 13 Overall Sempra Energy
2011 14 Overall SAS Institute
2011 15 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2011 16 Overall Kaiser Permanente
2011 17 Overall Prudential Financial
2011 18 Overall Southern Co.
2011 19 Overall Texas Health Resources
2011 20 Overall Lehigh Valley Health Network
2011 21 Overall OhioHealth
2011 22 Overall Palmetto Health
2011 23 Overall Medtronic
2011 24 Overall Cedars-Sinai Health System
2011 25 Overall CME Group
2011 26 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2011 27 Overall Cerner
2011 28 Overall Caesars Entertainment
2011 29 Overall Vanguard Group
2011 30 Overall Heartland Payment Systems
2011 31 Overall Principal Financial Group
2011 32 Overall HCA
2011 33 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2011 34 Overall Altria Group
2011 35 Overall Discover Financial Services
2011 36 Overall Qualcomm
2011 37 Overall Grant Thornton
2011 38 Overall Marriott International
2011 39 Overall DTE Energy
2011 40 Overall Corning
2011 41 Overall Southern California Edison
2011 42 Overall Intuit
2011 43 Overall American Water
2011 44 Overall Scottrade Financial Services
2011 45 Overall Black Hills
2011 46 Overall WellPoint
2011 47 Overall W.W. Grainger
2011 48 Overall Intermountain Healthcare
2011 49 Overall Kellogg
2011 50 Overall University of Miami
2011 51 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2011 52 Overall Quintiles Transnational
2011 53 Overall Automatic Data Processing
2011 54 Overall Mitre
2011 55 Overall Eastman Chemical
2011 56 Overall Raymond James Financial
2011 57 Overall Monsanto
2011 58 Overall Sherwin-Williams
2011 59 Overall International Paper
2011 60 Overall Raytheon
2011 61 Overall Transocean
2011 62 Overall George Washington University
2011 63 Overall Jack Henry & Associates
2011 64 Overall Northern Trust
2011 65 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2011 66 Overall BNSF Railway
2011 67 Overall Temple University
2011 68 Overall Publix Super Markets
2011 69 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2011 70 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2011 71 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2011 72 Overall Edward Jones
2011 73 Overall Comerica Bank
2011 74 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2011 75 Overall Aflac
2011 76 Overall Maritz Holdings
2011 77 Overall Paychex
2011 78 Overall Hess
2011 79 Overall Xerox
2011 80 Overall Cummins
2011 81 Overall Erickson Living
2011 82 Overall Rackspace US
2011 83 Overall State Street
2011 84 Overall Applied Materials
2011 85 Overall MetroStar Systems
2011 86 Overall Compuware
2011 87 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2011 88 Overall Kraft Foods
2011 89 Overall We Energies
2011 90 Overall Wheels
2011 91 Overall GlobalScape
2011 92 Overall Allstate Insurance
2011 93 Overall Adventist Health System
2011 94 Overall CA Technologies
2011 95 Overall Indiana University
2011 96 Overall Penn National Insurance
2011 97 Overall Coca-Cola Enterprises
2011 98 Overall Avanade
2011 99 Overall Baker Hughes
2011 100 Overall FedEx
2010 1 Overall USAA
2010 2 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2010 3 Overall JM Family Enterprises
2010 4 Overall General Mills
2010 5 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2010 6 Overall SAS Institute
2010 7 Overall Quicken Loans
2010 8 Overall Verizon Wireless
2010 9 Overall Securian Financial Group
2010 10 Overall Salesforce.com
2010 11 Overall Kellogg
2010 12 Overall Southern California Edison
2010 13 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2010 14 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2010 15 Overall Genentech
2010 16 Overall Campbell Soup
2010 17 Overall Chesapeake Energy
2010 18 Overall American Express
2010 19 Overall Prudential Financial
2010 20 Overall Qualcomm
2010 21 Overall Scottrade
2010 22 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2010 23 Overall Marriott International
2010 24 Overall University of Miami
2010 25 Overall DTE Energy
2010 26 Overall Mitre
2010 27 Overall Kaiser Permanente
2010 28 Overall Medtronic
2010 29 Overall Palmetto Health
2010 30 Overall OhioHealth
2010 31 Overall Discovery Communications
2010 32 Overall Cedars-Sinai Health System
2010 33 Overall Southern Co.
2010 34 Overall Texas Health Resources
2010 35 Overall Vanguard Group
2010 36 Overall Lehigh Valley Health Network
2010 37 Overall Corning
2010 38 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2010 39 Overall Rackspace US
2010 40 Overall Altria Group
2010 41 Overall VHA
2010 42 Overall HCA
2010 43 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2010 44 Overall Express Scripts
2010 45 Overall Edward Jones
2010 46 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2010 47 Overall CME Group
2010 48 Overall Raytheon
2010 49 Overall Principal Financial Group
2010 50 Overall Allstate Insurance
2010 51 Overall Intermountain Healthcare
2010 52 Overall Cerner
2010 53 Overall Temple University
2010 54 Overall Raymond James Financial
2010 55 Overall WellPoint
2010 56 Overall Thomson Reuters
2010 57 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2010 58 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2010 59 Overall Southwest Airlines
2010 60 Overall Publix Super Markets
2010 61 Overall State Farm Insurance
2010 62 Overall Sherwin-Williams
2010 63 Overall Kraft Foods
2010 64 Overall Norton Healthcare
2010 65 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2010 66 Overall George Washington University
2010 67 Overall Transocean
2010 68 Overall Indiana University
2010 69 Overall Automatic Data Processing
2010 70 Overall Antares Management Solutions
2010 71 Overall FedEx
2010 72 Overall Grant Thornton
2010 73 Overall Northern Trust
2010 74 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2010 75 Overall Aflac
2010 76 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2010 77 Overall Discover Financial Services
2010 78 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2010 79 Overall Penn National Insurance
2010 80 Overall GlobalScape
2010 81 Overall State Street
2010 82 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2010 83 Overall Intuit
2010 84 Overall W.W. Grainger
2010 85 Overall University of Oklahoma
2010 86 Overall Eastman Chemical
2010 87 Overall Comerica Bank
2010 88 Overall Black Hills
2010 89 Overall Paychex
2010 90 Overall International Paper
2010 91 Overall Xerox
2010 92 Overall Applied Materials
2010 93 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2010 94 Overall American Water
2010 95 Overall Red Hat
2010 96 Overall Hess
2010 97 Overall Baker Hughes
2010 98 Overall We Energies
2010 99 Overall CDW
2010 100 Overall SRA International
2009 1 Overall General Mills
2009 2 Overall Genentech
2009 3 Overall San Diego Gas & Electric
2009 4 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2009 5 Overall Monsanto
2009 6 Overall Securian Financial Group
2009 7 Overall Verizon Wireless
2009 8 Overall JM Family Enterprises
2009 9 Overall USAA
2009 10 Overall University of Miami
2009 11 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2009 12 Overall Marriott International
2009 13 Overall Sun Microsystems
2009 14 Overall Quicken Loans
2009 15 Overall Raytheon
2009 16 Overall Quintiles Transnational
2009 17 Overall OhioHealth
2009 18 Overall Michelin North America
2009 19 Overall SAS Institute
2009 20 Overall Rackspace US
2009 21 Overall DTE Energy
2009 22 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2009 23 Overall Exelon
2009 24 Overall State Farm Insurance
2009 25 Overall Prudential Financial
2009 26 Overall Altria Group
2009 27 Overall Scottrade
2009 28 Overall Southern Co.
2009 29 Overall Aflac
2009 30 Overall Palmetto Health
2009 31 Overall Discover Financial Services
2009 32 Overall Allstate Insurance
2009 33 Overall Principal Financial Group
2009 34 Overall Ernst & Young
2009 35 Overall Paychex
2009 36 Overall Chubb
2009 37 Overall Mitre
2009 38 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2009 39 Overall Grant Thornton
2009 40 Overall Qualcomm
2009 41 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2009 42 Overall Edward Jones
2009 43 Overall Lehigh Valley Health Network
2009 44 Overall Medtronic
2009 45 Overall BlueCross and BlueShield of Alabama
2009 46 Overall Raymond James Financial
2009 47 Overall Cedars-Sinai Health System
2009 48 Overall Texas Health Resources
2009 49 Overall VHA
2009 50 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2009 51 Overall Apollo Group
2009 52 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2009 53 Overall Northern Trust
2009 54 Overall Norton Healthcare
2009 55 Overall Eastman Chemical
2009 56 Overall HCA
2009 57 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2009 58 Overall George Washington University
2009 59 Overall Southern California Edison
2009 60 Overall W.W. Grainger
2009 61 Overall Cerner
2009 62 Overall Penn National Insurance
2009 63 Overall CA
2009 64 Overall T-Mobile USA
2009 65 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2009 66 Overall WellPoint
2009 67 Overall Vanguard Group
2009 68 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2009 69 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2009 70 Overall Aetna
2009 71 Overall Jack Henry & Associates
2009 72 Overall MasterCard Worldwide
2009 73 Overall FedEx
2009 74 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2009 75 Overall NuStar Energy
2009 76 Overall CME Group
2009 77 Overall Kraft Foods
2009 78 Overall Fairfax County Public Schools
2009 79 Overall Antares Management Solutions
2009 80 Overall Publix Super Markets
2009 81 Overall Direct Energy
2009 82 Overall Adventist Health System
2009 83 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2009 84 Overall Comerica Bank
2009 85 Overall KPMG
2009 86 Overall BAE Systems
2009 87 Overall Avanade
2009 88 Overall Compuware
2009 89 Overall Applied Materials
2009 90 Overall Temple University
2009 91 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2009 92 Overall Sherwin-Williams
2009 93 Overall Cornell University
2009 94 Overall CDW
2009 95 Overall Red Hat
2009 96 Overall Intermountain Healthcare
2009 97 Overall Xerox
2009 98 Overall Miami-Dade County
2009 99 Overall Howrey
2009 100 Overall Progressive Medical
2008 1 Overall Capital Group
2008 2 Overall Quicken Loans
2008 3 Overall General Mills
2008 4 Overall Mitre
2008 5 Overall SAS Institute
2008 6 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2008 7 Overall JM Family Enterprises
2008 8 Overall Rackspace US
2008 9 Overall Mount Carmel Health System
2008 10 Overall University of Miami
2008 11 Overall Securian Financial Group
2008 12 Overall VHA
2008 13 Overall Monsanto
2008 14 Overall Sun Microsystems
2008 15 Overall Qualcomm
2008 16 Overall Scottrade
2008 17 Overall Cox Enterprises
2008 18 Overall KPMG
2008 19 Overall Sutter Health
2008 20 Overall USAA
2008 21 Overall BAE Systems
2008 22 Overall FedEx
2008 23 Overall Palmetto Health
2008 24 Overall American Express
2008 25 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2008 26 Overall Principal Financial Group
2008 27 Overall Verizon Wireless
2008 28 Overall Southern Co.
2008 29 Overall Marriott International
2008 30 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2008 31 Overall San Diego Gas & Electric
2008 32 Overall Fairfax County Public Schools
2008 33 Overall First National of Nebraska
2008 34 Overall Aflac
2008 35 Overall BNSF Railway
2008 36 Overall Ernst & Young
2008 37 Overall Quintiles Transnational
2008 38 Overall Grant Thornton
2008 39 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2008 40 Overall Sacramento Municipal Utility District
2008 41 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2008 42 Overall Raymond James Financial
2008 43 Overall SEI Investments Developments
2008 44 Overall Edward Jones
2008 45 Overall Cummins
2008 46 Overall Hilton Hotels
2008 47 Overall Chubb
2008 48 Overall USinternetworking
2008 49 Overall Texas Health Resources
2008 50 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2008 51 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2008 52 Overall CME Group
2008 53 Overall Temple University
2008 54 Overall Paychex
2008 55 Overall Norton Healthcare
2008 56 Overall Apollo Group
2008 57 Overall CarMax
2008 58 Overall Genentech
2008 59 Overall DTE Energy
2008 60 Overall T-Mobile USA
2008 61 Overall Constellation Energy Group
2008 62 Overall Penn National Insurance
2008 63 Overall Texas Instruments
2008 64 Overall Anheuser-Busch
2008 65 Overall Raytheon
2008 66 Overall CDW
2008 67 Overall State Farm Insurance
2008 68 Overall CA
2008 69 Overall AmTrust Bank
2008 70 Overall Exelon
2008 71 Overall Comerica Bank
2008 72 Overall Caterpillar
2008 73 Overall Discover Financial Services
2008 74 Overall United Parcel Service of America
2008 75 Overall Northern Trust
2008 76 Overall Maritz
2008 77 Overall George Washington University
2008 78 Overall Aetna
2008 79 Overall Publix Super Markets
2008 80 Overall Southern California Edison
2008 81 Overall Antares Management Solutions
2008 82 Overall Cornell University
2008 83 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2008 84 Overall NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
2008 85 Overall Boeing
2008 86 Overall Intermountain Healthcare
2008 87 Overall MGM Mirage
2008 88 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2008 89 Overall Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
2008 90 Overall Tellabs
2008 91 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2008 92 Overall Cerner
2008 93 Overall Allstate Insurance
2008 94 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2008 95 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2008 96 Overall Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
2008 97 Overall State Street
2008 98 Overall Duke University Health System & Duke University Medical Center
2008 99 Overall Automotive Resources International
2008 100 Overall Pfizer
2007 1 Overall Quicken Loans
2007 2 Overall University of Miami
2007 3 Overall Sharp HealthCare
2007 4 Overall Capital Group
2007 5 Overall Mitre
2007 6 Overall BAE Systems
2007 7 Overall General Mills
2007 8 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2007 9 Overall Anheuser-Busch
2007 10 Overall Fairfax County Public Schools
2007 11 Overall Hilton Hotels
2007 12 Overall SAS Institute
2007 13 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2007 14 Overall Verizon Wireless
2007 15 Overall Grant Thornton
2007 16 Overall VHA
2007 17 Overall Philip Morris USA
2007 18 Overall Sutter Health
2007 19 Overall DealerTrack
2007 20 Overall Chicago Mercantile Exchange
2007 21 Overall Principal Financial Group
2007 22 Overall Aflac
2007 23 Overall Qualcomm
2007 24 Overall Securian Financial Group
2007 25 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2007 26 Overall American Century Investments
2007 27 Overall Monsanto
2007 28 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2007 29 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2007 30 Overall Marriott International
2007 31 Overall First National of Nebraska
2007 32 Overall Raytheon
2007 33 Overall Comerica Bank
2007 34 Overall Norton Healthcare
2007 35 Overall Tellabs
2007 36 Overall Ernst & Young
2007 37 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2007 38 Overall Usinternetworking
2007 39 Overall USAA
2007 40 Overall Cornell University
2007 41 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2007 42 Overall Memorial Health Services
2007 43 Overall Cummins
2007 44 Overall Southern Co.
2007 45 Overall Discover Financial Services
2007 46 Overall Discovery Communications
2007 47 Overall Johnson County Community College
2007 48 Overall Hess
2007 49 Overall Paychex
2007 50 Overall State Farm Insurance
2007 51 Overall KPMG
2007 52 Overall Edward Jones
2007 53 Overall Charles Schwab
2007 54 Overall Raymond James Financial
2007 55 Overall L.L.Bean
2007 56 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2007 57 Overall Northern Trust
2007 58 Overall CDW
2007 59 Overall Cerner
2007 60 Overall Vanguard Group
2007 61 Overall HSBC North America Holdings
2007 62 Overall Palmetto Health
2007 63 Overall Chubb
2007 64 Overall Novartis Pharmaceuticals
2007 65 Overall Miami Dade College
2007 66 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2007 67 Overall Temple University
2007 68 Overall H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
2007 69 Overall Pulte Homes
2007 70 Overall AmTrust Bank
2007 71 Overall Total System Services
2007 72 Overall Penn National Insurance
2007 73 Overall Apollo Group
2007 74 Overall Applera
2007 75 Overall Acxiom
2007 76 Overall Commonwealth Financial Network
2007 77 Overall Southern California Edison
2007 78 Overall Corning
2007 79 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2007 80 Overall Constellation Energy Group
2007 81 Overall Publix Super Markets
2007 82 Overall Kansas City Power & Light
2007 83 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2007 84 Overall United Parcel Service of America
2007 85 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2007 86 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2007 87 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2007 88 Overall CNA Financial
2007 89 Overall Allstate Insurance
2007 90 Overall Aramark
2007 91 Overall Reader's Digest Association
2007 92 Overall Antares Management Solutions
2007 93 Overall MIT
2007 94 Overall Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
2007 95 Overall Creighton University
2007 96 Overall Schwan Food
2007 97 Overall Informatica
2007 98 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2007 99 Overall Deloitte & Touche USA
2007 100 Overall Duke University Health System
2006 1 Overall Quicken Loans
2006 2 Overall University of Miami
2006 3 Overall Capital Group
2006 4 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2006 5 Overall Grant Thornton
2006 6 Overall SAS Institute
2006 7 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2006 8 Overall Mitre
2006 9 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2006 10 Overall General Mills
2006 11 Overall Mount Carmel Health System
2006 12 Overall FedEx
2006 13 Overall Securian Financial Group
2006 14 Overall American Century Investments
2006 15 Overall Northwestern Mutual
2006 16 Overall Hilton Hotels
2006 17 Overall USAA
2006 18 Overall Verizon Wireless
2006 19 Overall Marriott International
2006 20 Overall Philip Morris USA
2006 21 Overall Tellabs
2006 22 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2006 23 Overall Qualcomm
2006 24 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2006 25 Overall Aflac
2006 26 Overall Monsanto
2006 27 Overall Hess
2006 28 Overall Vanguard Group
2006 29 Overall Principal Financial Group
2006 30 Overall Universal Health Services
2006 31 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2006 32 Overall Raytheon
2006 33 Overall Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings
2006 34 Overall MasterCard International
2006 35 Overall Cerner
2006 36 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2006 37 Overall Ohio Savings Bank
2006 38 Overall Novartis Pharmaceuticals
2006 39 Overall BNSF Railway
2006 40 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2006 41 Overall Publix Super Markets
2006 42 Overall Sutter Health
2006 43 Overall Paychex
2006 44 Overall Nemours
2006 45 Overall Ernst & Young
2006 46 Overall Dade Behring
2006 47 Overall CDW
2006 48 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2006 49 Overall United Parcel Service of America
2006 50 Overall Total System Services
2006 51 Overall Vision Service Plan
2006 52 Overall Southern California Edison
2006 53 Overall L.L. Bean
2006 54 Overall Discover Financial Services
2006 55 Overall Thomson West
2006 56 Overall Northern Trust
2006 57 Overall KPMG
2006 58 Overall Edward Jones
2006 59 Overall Eastman Chemical
2006 60 Overall Ford Motor
2006 61 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2006 62 Overall Allstate Insurance
2006 63 Overall Comerica
2006 64 Overall Sallie Mae
2006 65 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2006 66 Overall PHH Mortgage
2006 67 Overall Raymond James Financial
2006 68 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2006 69 Overall HSBC North America Holdings
2006 70 Overall University of Oklahoma
2006 71 Overall Antares Management Solutions
2006 72 Overall Temple University
2006 73 Overall Schneider National
2006 74 Overall State Street
2006 75 Overall Calence
2006 76 Overall Miami-Dade County
2006 77 Overall Sharp HealthCare
2006 78 Overall W.W. Grainger
2006 79 Overall Discovery Communications
2006 80 Overall Reader's Digest Association
2006 81 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2006 82 Overall GMAC Insurance Holdings
2006 83 Overall Aetna
2006 84 Overall LexisNexis Group
2006 85 Overall George Washington University
2006 86 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2006 87 Overall Honeywell International
2006 88 Overall BAE Systems
2006 89 Overall Standard Pacific
2006 90 Overall Pfizer
2006 91 Overall Nielsen Media Research
2006 92 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2006 93 Overall Saint Luke's Health System
2006 94 Overall CNA Financial
2006 95 Overall MemorialCare Medical Centers
2006 96 Overall Kennametal
2006 97 Overall Charles Schwab
2006 98 Overall Fairfax County Government
2006 99 Overall J.C. Penney
2006 100 Overall Infosys Technologies
2005 1 Overall Quicken Loans
2005 2 Overall University of Miami
2005 3 Overall American Fidelity Assurance
2005 4 Overall American Century Investments
2005 5 Overall Network Appliance
2005 6 Overall Qualcomm
2005 7 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2005 8 Overall University of Pennsylvania
2005 9 Overall Universal Health Services
2005 10 Overall Mitre
2005 11 Overall Automotive Resources International
2005 12 Overall FedEx
2005 13 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2005 14 Overall Philip Morris USA
2005 15 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2005 16 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2005 17 Overall USAA
2005 18 Overall Grant Thornton
2005 19 Overall Assurant Solutions
2005 20 Overall Novartis Pharmaceuticals
2005 21 Overall Health Care Service Corp.
2005 22 Overall United Parcel Service
2005 23 Overall PHH Mortgage
2005 24 Overall SAS Institute
2005 25 Overall Sutter Health
2005 26 Overall Aflac
2005 27 Overall Marriott International
2005 28 Overall General Mills
2005 29 Overall Verizon Wireless
2005 30 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2005 31 Overall Vision Service Plan
2005 32 Overall Ford Motor
2005 33 Overall Ohio Savings Bank
2005 34 Overall Hilton Hotels
2005 35 Overall Mount Carmel Health System
2005 36 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2005 37 Overall Principal Financial Group
2005 38 Overall Apollo Group
2005 39 Overall CDW
2005 40 Overall MasterCard International
2005 41 Overall Nextel Communications
2005 42 Overall Partners HealthCare System
2005 43 Overall BellSouth
2005 44 Overall LexisNexis
2005 45 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2005 46 Overall Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings
2005 47 Overall Ernst & Young
2005 48 Overall Cerner
2005 49 Overall Allstate Insurance
2005 50 Overall Juniper Networks
2005 51 Overall Staples
2005 52 Overall Paychex
2005 53 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2005 54 Overall California State Automobile Association
2005 55 Overall Discover Financial Services
2005 56 Overall Publix Super Markets
2005 57 Overall Vanguard Group
2005 58 Overall West, a Thomson business
2005 59 Overall Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance
2005 60 Overall Miami-Dade County
2005 61 Overall Schneider National
2005 62 Overall Caterpillar
2005 63 Overall Northern Trust
2005 64 Overall Temple University
2005 65 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2005 66 Overall EarthLink
2005 67 Overall International Truck and Engine
2005 68 Overall Quest Diagnostics
2005 69 Overall Comerica
2005 70 Overall Carlson
2005 71 Overall Corning
2005 72 Overall Eastman Chemical
2005 73 Overall Southern California Edison
2005 74 Overall National City
2005 75 Overall Edward Jones
2005 76 Overall HSBC North America Holdings
2005 77 Overall Science Applications International
2005 78 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2005 79 Overall Acxiom
2005 80 Overall Honeywell International
2005 81 Overall DTE Energy
2005 82 Overall Daimler Chrysler
2005 83 Overall Hewitt Associates
2005 84 Overall Aquila
2005 85 Overall NASD
2005 86 Overall Northrop Grumman
2005 87 Overall CNA Financial
2005 88 Overall J.C. Penney
2005 89 Overall State Street
2005 90 Overall Infosys Technologies
2005 91 Overall GMAC Insurance Holdings
2005 92 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2005 93 Overall Xerox
2005 94 Overall Hogan & Hartson
2005 95 Overall Progress Software
2005 96 Overall Aetna
2005 97 Overall Nielsen Media Research
2005 98 Overall Nemours
2005 99 Overall Scientific Atlanta
2005 100 Overall Regions Financial
2004 1 Overall American Fidelity Group
2004 2 Overall University of Miami
2004 3 Overall Vision Service Plan (VSP)
2004 4 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2004 5 Overall Qualcomm
2004 6 Overall CDW
2004 7 Overall National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
2004 8 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2004 9 Overall United Parcel Service
2004 10 Overall Universal Health Services
2004 11 Overall Sentara Healthcare
2004 12 Overall SAS Institute
2004 13 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2004 14 Overall Assurant Group
2004 15 Overall Schneider National
2004 16 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2004 17 Overall Philip Morris USA
2004 18 Overall Alliant Energy
2004 19 Overall General Mills
2004 20 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2004 21 Overall AFLAC
2004 22 Overall Nextel Communications
2004 23 Overall Huntington National Bank
2004 24 Overall Marriott International
2004 25 Overall Fannie Mae
2004 26 Overall Grant Thornton
2004 27 Overall Network Appliance
2004 28 Overall Saint Luke's Health System
2004 29 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
2004 30 Overall FedEx
2004 31 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2004 32 Overall PHH Arval
2004 33 Overall Principal Financial Group
2004 34 Overall Sutter Health
2004 35 Overall Ford Motor
2004 36 Overall LexisNexis
2004 37 Overall Booz Allen Hamilton
2004 38 Overall Regions Financial
2004 39 Overall Allstate Insurance
2004 40 Overall Forsythe Technology
2004 41 Overall Southern California Edison
2004 42 Overall Freddie Mac
2004 43 Overall Acxiom
2004 44 Overall Vanguard Group
2004 45 Overall MasterCard International
2004 46 Overall Household International
2004 47 Overall West, a Thomson business
2004 48 Overall Gtech
2004 49 Overall MONY Group
2004 50 Overall BellSouth
2004 51 Overall USAA
2004 52 Overall Verizon Wireless
2004 53 Overall United Stationers
2004 54 Overall Hilton Hotels
2004 55 Overall Penn National Insurance
2004 56 Overall Caterpillar
2004 57 Overall Iron Mountain
2004 58 Overall Intuit
2004 59 Overall Apollo Group
2004 60 Overall Comerica
2004 61 Overall Edward Jones
2004 62 Overall Ernst & Young
2004 63 Overall Cerner
2004 64 Overall Roadway Express
2004 65 Overall Xerox
2004 66 Overall Allmerica Financial
2004 67 Overall Northern Trust
2004 68 Overall Discover Financial Services
2004 69 Overall Computer Associates International
2004 70 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2004 71 Overall Eastman Chemical
2004 72 Overall Ohio Savings Bank
2004 73 Overall PNC Financial Services Group
2004 74 Overall AXA Financial
2004 75 Overall Nielsen Media Research
2004 76 Overall National City
2004 77 Overall McKesson Information Solutions
2004 78 Overall State Street
2004 79 Overall Unisys
2004 80 Overall EarthLink
2004 81 Overall Capital One Financial
2004 82 Overall Lands' End
2004 83 Overall J.C. Penney
2004 84 Overall Lockheed Martin
2004 85 Overall CNA Financial
2004 86 Overall Hewitt Associates
2004 87 Overall Harleysville Insurance
2004 88 Overall VW Credit
2004 89 Overall Infosys Technologies
2004 90 Overall RadioShack
2004 91 Overall International Truck and Engine
2004 92 Overall Honeywell International
2004 93 Overall U.S. Postal Service
2004 94 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2004 95 Overall Peoples Energy
2004 96 Overall Corning
2004 97 Overall Northrop Grumman
2004 98 Overall Symbol Technologies
2004 99 Overall Waste Management
2004 100 Overall Arrow Electronics
2003 1 Overall Hershey Foods
2003 2 Overall Harley-Davidson
2003 3 Overall University of Miami
2003 4 Overall Network Appliance
2003 5 Overall Vision Service Plan (VSP)
2003 6 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2003 7 Overall Saint Luke's Health System
2003 8 Overall Rich Products
2003 9 Overall Discover Financial Services
2003 10 Overall Software Performance Systems
2003 11 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2003 12 Overall MasterCard International
2003 13 Overall Caraustar Industries
2003 14 Overall PHH Arval
2003 15 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
2003 16 Overall J.D. Edwards
2003 17 Overall Ford Motor
2003 18 Overall Avon Products
2003 19 Overall Fannie Mae
2003 20 Overall United Parcel Service
2003 21 Overall Domino's Pizza
2003 22 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2003 23 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2003 24 Overall Northern Trust
2003 25 Overall CDW Computer Centers
2003 26 Overall Allstate Insurance
2003 27 Overall Household International
2003 28 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2003 29 Overall Sonoco Products
2003 30 Overall Hewitt Associates
2003 31 Overall Cerner
2003 32 Overall Freddie Mac
2003 33 Overall FedEx
2003 34 Overall Lands' End
2003 35 Overall American Fidelity Group
2003 36 Overall Roadway Express
2003 37 Overall Intuit
2003 38 Overall AFLAC
2003 39 Overall Booz, Allen & Hamilton
2003 40 Overall Telephone and Data Systems
2003 41 Overall Schneider National
2003 42 Overall Hilton Hotels
2003 43 Overall Philip Morris USA
2003 44 Overall Analog Devices
2003 45 Overall Lockheed Martin
2003 46 Overall General Mills
2003 47 Overall Scientific-Atlanta
2003 48 Overall Ernst & Young
2003 49 Overall Comerica
2003 50 Overall National City
2003 51 Overall Marriott International
2003 52 Overall McKesson Information Solutions
2003 53 Overall MONY Group
2003 54 Overall Baxter International
2003 55 Overall Assurant Group
2003 56 Overall USAA
2003 57 Overall Edward Jones
2003 58 Overall Computer Associates International
2003 59 Overall Southern California Edison & Edison International
2003 60 Overall Kraft Foods
2003 61 Overall Infosys Technologies
2003 62 Overall LexisNexis
2003 63 Overall Eastman Chemical
2003 64 Overall Sutter Health
2003 65 Overall Securities Industry Automation
2003 66 Overall International Truck and Engine
2003 67 Overall Capital One Financial
2003 68 Overall Cendant
2003 69 Overall 3M
2003 70 Overall Verizon Wireless
2003 71 Overall Vanguard Group
2003 72 Overall Northrop Grumman
2003 73 Overall J.C. Penney
2003 74 Overall Regions Financial
2003 75 Overall RadioShack
2003 76 Overall Gtech
2003 77 Overall Tech Data
2003 78 Overall Allmerica Financial
2003 79 Overall Principal Financial Group
2003 80 Overall West Group
2003 81 Overall Xerox
2003 82 Overall Peoples Energy
2003 83 Overall Harleysville Insurance
2003 84 Overall AXA Financial
2003 85 Overall Corning
2003 86 Overall Caterpillar
2003 87 Overall CNA Insurance
2003 88 Overall Arrow Electronics
2003 89 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2003 90 Overall Aetna
2003 91 Overall Cigna
2003 92 Overall EarthLink
2003 93 Overall Nstar
2003 94 Overall BellSouth
2003 95 Overall Honeywell International
2003 96 Overall ACNielsen
2003 97 Overall Unisys
2003 98 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2003 99 Overall Hewlett-Packard
2003 100 Overall MetLife
2002 1 Overall University of Miami
2002 2 Overall State Farm Insurance
2002 3 Overall Avon Products
2002 4 Overall Fannie Mae
2002 5 Overall Cabot
2002 6 Overall Home Depot
2002 7 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2002 8 Overall Reader's Digest Association
2002 9 Overall Comerica
2002 10 Overall National Information Solutions Cooperative
2002 11 Overall State Street
2002 12 Overall Symbol Technologies
2002 13 Overall Harley-Davidson
2002 14 Overall United Stationers
2002 15 Overall American Electric Power
2002 16 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2002 17 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
2002 18 Overall Freddie Mac
2002 19 Overall Corning
2002 20 Overall PwC Consulting
2002 21 Overall USAA
2002 22 Overall Baxter International
2002 23 Overall Towers Perrin
2002 24 Overall FedEx
2002 25 Overall UnitedHealth Group
2002 26 Overall Capital One Financial
2002 27 Overall Schneider National
2002 28 Overall Sears, Roebuck
2002 29 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2002 30 Overall Edison International and Southern California Edison
2002 31 Overall Gtech
2002 32 Overall Electronic Data Systems
2002 33 Overall MONY Group
2002 34 Overall Hewitt Associates
2002 35 Overall West Group
2002 36 Overall OCLC Online Computer Library Center
2002 37 Overall CenterBeam
2002 38 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2002 39 Overall Georgia-Pacific
2002 40 Overall Best Buy
2002 41 Overall FleetBoston Financial
2002 42 Overall General Mills
2002 43 Overall Accelio
2002 44 Overall Comark
2002 45 Overall Saint Luke's Shawnee Mission Health System
2002 46 Overall Allstate Insurance
2002 47 Overall National City
2002 48 Overall Principal Financial Group
2002 49 Overall Aetna
2002 50 Overall PNC Financial Services Group
2002 51 Overall Caterpillar
2002 52 Overall National Marrow Donor Program
2002 53 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2002 54 Overall Kraft Foods
2002 55 Overall Kanbay
2002 56 Overall Household International
2002 57 Overall AFLAC
2002 58 Overall Bose
2002 59 Overall Forsythe Technology
2002 60 Overall United Parcel Service
2002 61 Overall SuperValu
2002 62 Overall LexisNexis
2002 63 Overall Cigna
2002 64 Overall GMAC Commercial Mortgage
2002 65 Overall Lands' End
2002 66 Overall MindTree Consulting
2002 67 Overall Staples
2002 68 Overall GlaxoSmithKline PLC
2002 69 Overall Edward Jones
2002 70 Overall Intel
2002 71 Overall Gartner
2002 72 Overall International Truck and Engine
2002 73 Overall Galileo International
2002 74 Overall Ceridian
2002 75 Overall John Hancock Financial Services
2002 76 Overall Assurant Group
2002 77 Overall Appraisal.com
2002 78 Overall Scientific-Atlanta
2002 79 Overall Xerox
2002 80 Overall EPIQ Systems
2002 81 Overall Telephone and Data Systems
2002 82 Overall Vanguard Group
2002 83 Overall Roadway Express
2002 84 Overall ACNielsen
2002 85 Overall AXA Financial
2002 86 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2002 87 Overall W.L. Gore & Associates
2002 88 Overall Sigma-Aldrich
2002 89 Overall BellSouth
2002 90 Overall Progress Software
2002 91 Overall Arrow Electronics
2002 92 Overall Harleysville Insurance
2002 93 Overall J.C. Penney
2002 94 Overall Sonoco Products
2002 95 Overall Merrill Lynch
2002 96 Overall Mutual of Omaha Insurance
2002 97 Overall Calence
2002 98 Overall Software Performance Systems
2002 99 Overall NetByTel
2002 100 Overall NCR
2001 1 Overall Home Depot
2001 2 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2001 3 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2001 4 Overall Avon Products
2001 5 Overall International Truck and Engine
2001 6 Overall Vanguard Group
2001 7 Overall Avnet
2001 8 Overall FleetBoston Financial
2001 9 Overall USAA
2001 10 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2001 11 Overall Harley-Davidson
2001 12 Overall IBM
2001 13 Overall State Farm Insurance
2001 14 Overall EPIQ Systems
2001 15 Overall Cabot
2001 16 Overall Towers Perrin
2001 17 Overall PBS
2001 18 Overall TechieGold.com
2001 19 Overall Mercury Interactive
2001 20 Overall State Street
2001 21 Overall United Stationers
2001 22 Overall Earthgrains
2001 23 Overall Sears, Roebuck
2001 24 Overall Tosco
2001 25 Overall AT&T
2001 26 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
2001 27 Overall MONY Group
2001 28 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2001 29 Overall General Mills
2001 30 Overall Acxiom
2001 31 Overall Forsythe Technology
2001 32 Overall FedEx
2001 33 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2001 34 Overall Deere
2001 35 Overall TECO Energy
2001 36 Overall SAS Institute
2001 37 Overall Capital One Financial
2001 38 Overall Scientific-Atlanta
2001 39 Overall CIT Group
2001 40 Overall Cigna
2001 41 Overall Galileo International
2001 42 Overall Georgia-Pacific
2001 43 Overall Network Appliance
2001 44 Overall Bose
2001 45 Overall Best Buy
2001 46 Overall Aetna
2001 47 Overall Battelle Memorial Institute
2001 48 Overall Texas Instruments
2001 49 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2001 50 Overall West Group
2001 51 Overall Charles Schwab
2001 52 Overall Gartner
2001 53 Overall SCT
2001 54 Overall DPR Construction
2001 55 Overall American Management Systems
2001 56 Overall Florida Power & Light
2001 57 Overall Hewitt Associates
2001 58 Overall Mellon Financial
2001 59 Overall Analysts International
2001 60 Overall AXA Financial
2001 61 Overall Lands' End
2001 62 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2001 63 Overall AFLAC
2001 64 Overall Caterpillar
2001 65 Overall Peoples Energy
2001 66 Overall SEI Investments
2001 67 Overall Ventura
2001 68 Overall Prudential Financial
2001 69 Overall Household International
2001 70 Overall Lockheed Martin
2001 71 Overall CDW Computer Centers
2001 72 Overall Freddie Mac
2001 73 Overall PNC Financial Services Group
2001 74 Overall American Electric Power
2001 75 Overall @stake
2001 76 Overall SuperValu
2001 77 Overall Electronic Data Systems
2001 78 Overall Roadway Express
2001 79 Overall Office Depot
2001 80 Overall KPMG Consulting
2001 81 Overall Edison International and Southern California Edison
2001 82 Overall Manugistics Group
2001 83 Overall Allstate Insurance
2001 84 Overall John Hancock Financial Services
2001 85 Overall United Parcel Service
2001 86 Overall GATX Rail
2001 87 Overall NCR
2001 88 Overall Mentor Graphics
2001 89 Overall Eastman Chemical
2001 90 Overall National City
2001 91 Overall Staples
2001 92 Overall Comerica
2001 93 Overall UnitedHealth Group
2001 94 Overall Comark
2001 95 Overall HCA
2001 96 Overall Regions Financial
2001 97 Overall Securities Industry Automation
2001 98 Overall Radio Shack
2001 99 Overall TRW System & Information Technology Group
2001 100 Overall J.C. Penney
2000 1 Overall Home Depot
2000 2 Overall Cabot
2000 3 Overall Federal Express
2000 4 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
2000 5 Overall Texas Instruments
2000 6 Overall United Stationers
2000 7 Overall Fifth Third Bancorp
2000 8 Overall Avon Products
2000 9 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
2000 10 Overall State Street
2000 11 Overall MONY Group
2000 12 Overall Charles Schwab
2000 13 Overall Reader's Digest Association
2000 14 Overall State Farm Insurance
2000 15 Overall TECO Energy
2000 16 Overall Allstate Insurance
2000 17 Overall GATX Rail
2000 18 Overall Lockheed Martin
2000 19 Overall CDW Computer Centers
2000 20 Overall FleetBoston Financial
2000 21 Overall Litton PRC
2000 22 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
2000 23 Overall Capital One Financial
2000 24 Overall Harley-Davidson
2000 25 Overall Harleysville Group
2000 26 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
2000 27 Overall Staples
2000 28 Overall Tandy
2000 29 Overall Arrow Electronics
2000 30 Overall Autodesk
2000 31 Overall Royal Caribbean Cruises
2000 32 Overall Cisco Systems
2000 33 Overall Computer Associates International
2000 34 Overall Lands' End
2000 35 Overall AFLAC
2000 36 Overall Analog Devices
2000 37 Overall Corning
2000 38 Overall NCR
2000 39 Overall Sears, Roebuck
2000 40 Overall Prudential Insurance Company of America
2000 41 Overall Home Shopping Network
2000 42 Overall Fannie Mae
2000 43 Overall Florida Power & Light
2000 44 Overall Intel
2000 45 Overall International Truck and Engine
2000 46 Overall Silicon Graphics
2000 47 Overall Sprint
2000 48 Overall Earthgrains
2000 49 Overall Avnet
2000 50 Overall UNICOR
2000 51 Overall Hewlett-Packard
2000 52 Overall Household International
2000 53 Overall Merck
2000 54 Overall SAS Institute
2000 55 Overall American Management Systems
2000 56 Overall Freddie Mac
2000 57 Overall Best Buy
2000 58 Overall Cigna
2000 59 Overall Comerica
2000 60 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
2000 61 Overall Merrill Lynch
2000 62 Overall Metropolitan Life Insurance
2000 63 Overall Tosco
2000 64 Overall General Mills
2000 65 Overall Hewitt Associates
2000 66 Overall J.C. Penney
2000 67 Overall Equifax
2000 68 Overall Mellon Financial
2000 69 Overall Electronic Data Systems
2000 70 Overall Georgia-Pacific
2000 71 Overall UnitedHealth Group
2000 72 Overall Wisconsin Energy
2000 73 Overall John Hancock Financial Services
2000 74 Overall KPMG Consulting
2000 75 Overall Sonoco Products
2000 76 Overall DPR Construction
2000 77 Overall Hadco
2000 78 Overall Roadway Express
2000 79 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
2000 80 Overall Acxiom
2000 81 Overall Cincinnati Insurance
2000 82 Overall Principal Financial Group
2000 83 Overall Towers Perrin
2000 84 Overall Battelle Memorial Institute
2000 85 Overall Brinker International
2000 86 Overall Edison International
2000 87 Overall Scientific-Atlanta
2000 88 Overall Bose
2000 89 Overall Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
2000 90 Overall Columbia Information Systems
2000 91 Overall Sigma-Aldrich
2000 92 Overall Ace Hardware
2000 93 Overall Deere
2000 94 Overall Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
2000 95 Overall Genuity
2000 96 Overall T. Rowe Price Associates
2000 97 Overall American Family Insurance Group
2000 98 Overall BellSouth
2000 99 Overall Unisys
2000 100 Overall W.L. Gore & Associates
1999 1 Overall Lincoln Electric
1999 2 Overall Harrah's Entertainment
1999 3 Overall Computer Associates International
1999 4 Overall United Services Automobile Association
1999 5 Overall Avon Products
1999 6 Overall PricewaterhouseCoopers
1999 7 Overall Musicland Stores
1999 8 Overall St. Paul Cos.
1999 9 Overall Minnesota Life Insurance
1999 10 Overall Home Depot
1999 11 Overall KeySpan Energy
1999 12 Overall Solectron
1999 13 Overall Capital One Financial
1999 14 Overall Earthgrains
1999 15 Overall Norrell
1999 16 Overall Orion Capital
1999 17 Overall Consolidated Stores
1999 18 Overall Avnet
1999 19 Overall Chevron
1999 20 Overall Corning
1999 21 Overall Dynegy
1999 22 Overall Regions Financial
1999 23 Overall Staples
1999 24 Overall Chase Manhattan
1999 25 Overall Cigna
1999 26 Overall Fannie Mae
1999 27 Overall Office Depot
1999 28 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
1999 29 Overall Household International
1999 30 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
1999 31 Overall Phillips Petroleum
1999 32 Overall Sears, Roebuck
1999 33 Overall TECO Energy
1999 34 Overall Cabot
1999 35 Overall Cox Communications
1999 36 Overall Global Marine
1999 37 Overall InaCom
1999 38 Overall Apple Computer
1999 39 Overall Continental Airlines
1999 40 Overall Fingerhut
1999 41 Overall John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance
1999 42 Overall Lucent Technologies
1999 43 Overall Allstate Insurance
1999 44 Overall MONY Group
1999 45 Overall Sonoco Products
1999 46 Overall Best Buy
1999 47 Overall Crown Central Petroleum
1999 48 Overall Federated Mutual Insurance
1999 49 Overall Modis Professional Services
1999 50 Overall Trinity Industries
1999 51 Overall Navistar International
1999 52 Overall Amgen
1999 53 Overall Sigma-Aldrich
1999 54 Overall UnitedHealth Group
1999 55 Overall Wisconsin Energy
1999 56 Overall Honeywell
1999 57 Overall Parker Hannifin
1999 58 Overall Airgas
1999 59 Overall Costco
1999 60 Overall Masco
1999 61 Overall The Limited
1999 62 Overall Metropolitan Life Insurance
1999 63 Overall Public Service Company of New Mexico
1999 64 Overall Unisys
1999 65 Overall Xerox
1999 66 Overall Becton, Dickinson
1999 67 Overall Foodmaker
1999 68 Overall Marshall Industries
1999 69 Overall MidAmerican Energy Holdings
1999 70 Overall Daimler Chrysler
1999 71 Overall Northern States Power
1999 72 Overall Aetna
1999 73 Overall American Management Systems
1999 74 Overall CDW Computer Centers
1999 75 Overall Comerica
1999 76 Overall Harley-Davidson
1999 77 Overall Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
1999 78 Overall AFLAC
1999 79 Overall Caterpillar
1999 80 Overall Charles Schwab
1999 81 Overall Edison International
1999 82 Overall Fifth Third Bancorp
1999 83 Overall Frontier
1999 84 Overall State Farm Insurance
1999 85 Overall Cummins Engine
1999 86 Overall McCormick
1999 87 Overall McDonald's
1999 88 Overall Mercantile Bancorp
1999 89 Overall Qwest Communications International
1999 90 Overall Dow Jones
1999 91 Overall Harleysville Group
1999 92 Overall NCR
1999 93 Overall Northern Trust
1999 94 Overall United Stationers
1999 95 Overall Universal Forest Products
1999 96 Overall Cabletron Systems
1999 97 Overall EXCEL Communications
1999 98 Overall Peoples Energy
1999 99 Overall Southwest Airlines
1999 100 Overall Standard Commercial
1998     3com
1998     Adolph Coors
1998     Advanced Micro Devices
1998     Allstate
1998     American Family Insurance Group
1998     American Greetings
1998     American Management Systems
1998     Amgen
1998     AMP
1998     Andersen Consulting
1998     Armstrong World Industries
1998     AT&T
1998     Avnet
1998     Bankboston
1998     Barnett Banks
1998     Bay Networks
1998     Bindley Western Industries
1998     Brooklyn Union Gas
1998     Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse
1998     Cabot
1998     Caterpillar
1998     Cendant
1998     Chase Manhattan
1998     Cincinnati Financial
1998     Circuit City Stores
1998     Comerica
1998     Compaq Computer
1998     Computer Associates International
1998     Computer Task Group
1998     Consolidated Stores
1998     Continental Airlines
1998     Corning
1998     Costco
1998     CSX
1998     Dell Computer
1998     Deloitte & Touche
1998     Edison International
1998     EMC
1998     Entergy
1998     Ernst & Young
1998     Essex Group
1998     Fannie Mae
1998     Federal Express
1998     First Chicago NBD
1998     Fleet Financial Group
1998     Frontier
1998     Harley-Davidson
1998     Harsco
1998     Healthsouth
1998     Home Depot
1998     Honeywell
1998     International Paper
1998     J. B. Hunt Transport Services
1998     Jacobs Engineering Group
1998     John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance
1998     Johnson Controls
1998     Keane
1998     KPMG Peat Marwick
1998     Lands' End
1998     Lincoln Electric
1998     LSI Logic
1998     Mapco
1998     Mead
1998     Mercantile Bancorp
1998     Metropolitan Life Insurance
1998     Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance
1998     Navistar International
1998     New York Life Insurance
1998     Nordstrom
1998     Norrell
1998     Owens Corning
1998     Pacific Health Systems
1998     PECO Energy
1998     Pepisco
1998     Price Waterhouse
1998     Principal Financial Group
1998     Progressive
1998     Reliastar Financial
1998     Rite Aid
1998     RWD Technologies
1998     Sears, Roebuck
1998     Solectron
1998     St. Paul Cos.
1998     Standard Commercial
1998     Stone Container
1998     Student Loan Marketing Association
1998     Sun Microsystems
1998     Tech Data
1998     TECO Energy
1998     Texas Instruments
1998     Transamerica
1998     Transatlantic Holdings
1998     Union Camp
1998     United Healthcare
1998     Universal Health Services
1998     Unum
1998     USAA
1998     Wal-Mart Stores
1998     Wisconsin Energy
1998     Xerox
1997 1 Overall Price Waterhouse
1997 2 Overall Tech Data
1997 3 Overall Solectron
1997 4 Overall Home Depot
1997 5 Overall Computer Associates International
1997 6 Overall Capital One Services
1997 7 Overall Southwest Airlines
1997 8 Overall Dayton Hudson
1997 9 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
1997 10 Overall Xerox
1997 11 Overall American Management Systems
1997 12 Overall Corning
1997 13 Overall Granite Construction
1997 14 Overall Universal Health Services
1997 15 Overall State Street Bank & Trust
1997 16 Overall Costco
1997 17 Overall Household International
1997 18 Overall Standard Commercial
1997 19 Overall Progressive Insurance
1997 20 Overall Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance
1997 21 Overall First Chicago NBD
1997 22 Overall Canandaigua Wine
1997 23 Overall BellSouth
1997 24 Overall Sears, Roebuck
1997 25 Overall J. B. Hunt Transport Services
1997 26 Overall Anixter International
1997 27 Overall Delta Air Lines (Transquest)
1997 28 Overall Equifax
1997 29 Overall Compaq Computer
1997 30 Overall John Hancock Financial Services
1997 31 Overall United Healthcare
1997 32 Overall Reliastar Financial
1997 33 Overall InaCom
1997 34 Overall Scana
1997 35 Overall Booz, Allen & Hamilton
1997 36 Overall Integrated Health Services
1997 37 Overall Lands' End
1997 38 Overall Adolph Coors
1997 39 Overall Firstar
1997 40 Overall Circuit City Stores
1997 41 Overall Liberty Financial
1997 42 Overall Barnett Banks
1997 43 Overall Allstate
1997 44 Overall Levi Strauss
1997 45 Overall Entergy
1997 46 Overall 3com
1997 47 Overall Ace Hardware
1997 48 Overall Comerica
1997 49 Overall Comdisco
1997 50 Overall Consolidated Stores
1997 51 Overall KPMG Peat Marwick
1997 52 Overall Levitz Homemakers Furniture
1997 53 Overall Chase Manhattan
1997 54 Overall McDonald's
1997 55 Overall CUC International
1997 56 Overall Federal Express
1997 57 Overall Fleetwood Enterprises
1997 58 Overall Pacific Bell
1997 59 Overall Chiquita Brands International
1997 60 Overall Union Camp
1997 61 Overall Harley-Davidson
1997 62 Overall Sonoco Products
1997 63 Overall Tosco
1997 64 Overall Williams Cos.
1997 65 Overall Avon Products
1997 66 Overall AMP
1997 67 Overall Crown Central Petroleum
1997 68 Overall Transatlantic Holdings
1997 69 Overall Unum
1997 70 Overall SunTrust Service
1997 71 Overall Frontier
1997 72 Overall CSX
1997 73 Overall Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
1997 74 Overall United Parcel Service
1997 75 Overall Continental Airlines
1997 76 Overall Harsco
1997 77 Overall Caterpillar
1997 78 Overall Honeywell
1997 79 Overall First of America Bank
1997 80 Overall Computer Task Group
1997 81 Overall Owens Corning
1997 82 Overall Principal Financial Group
1997 83 Overall Browning-Ferris Industries
1997 84 Overall Bankboston
1997 85 Overall Union Electric
1997 86 Overall International Paper
1997 87 Overall Brooklyn Union Gas
1997 88 Overall Maytag
1997 89 Overall Southern New England Telephone
1997 90 Overall U.S. Trust
1997 91 Overall Outboard Marine
1997 92 Overall Rite Aid
1997 93 Overall ITT
1997 94 Overall Kansas City Power & Light
1997 95 Overall Fleet Financial Group
1997 96 Overall Reynolds Metals
1997 97 Overall Cigna
1997 98 Overall Key Services
1997 99 Overall PNC Financial Services Group
1997 100 Overall 20th Century Industries
1996 1 Overall Cisco Systems
1996 2 Overall Informix Software
1996 3 Overall Computer Associates International
1996 4 Overall Sears, Roebuck
1996 5 Overall Xerox
1996 6 Overall Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
1996 7 Overall Price Waterhouse
1996 8 Overall Southwest Airlines
1996 9 Overall American Management Systems
1996 10 Overall Enserch
1996 11 Overall Home Depot
1996 12 Overall University of Miami
1996 13 Overall First NBD Chicago
1996 14 Overall University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1996 15 Overall Caterpillar
1996 16 Overall Key Services
1996 17 Overall U.S. Arms Control & Disarmament Agency
1996 18 Overall Crown Central Petroleum
1996 19 Overall Fifth Third Bancorp
1996 20 Overall E-Systems
1996 21 Overall Entergy
1996 22 Overall Tech Data
1996 23 Overall Sherwin-Williams
1996 24 Overall Campbell Soup
1996 25 Overall Pacific Health Systems
1996 26 Overall Amgen
1996 27 Overall AT&T
1996 28 Overall Maytag
1996 29 Overall Duff & Phelps Credit Rating
1996 30 Overall AMOCO
1996 31 Overall Mellon Bank
1996 32 Overall State Street Bank & Trust
1996 33 Overall U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development
1996 34 Overall Owens Corning
1996 35 Overall Outboard Marine
1996 36 Overall First Bank System
1996 37 Overall Anheuser-Busch
1996 38 Overall Avon Products
1996 39 Overall Pepisco
1996 40 Overall University of California at Davis
1996 41 Overall Tyco International
1996 42 Overall Caliber Technology
1996 43 Overall Unum
1996 44 Overall Fleet Services
1996 45 Overall SunTrust Service
1996 46 Overall Wal-Mart Stores
1996 47 Overall U.S. Healthcare
1996 48 Overall Farmland Industries
1996 49 Overall Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance
1996 50 Overall United Healthcare
1996 51 Overall Equitable
1996 52 Overall Barnett Banks
1996 53 Overall Deloitte & Touche
1996 54 Overall Microsoft
1996 55 Overall Interpublic Group of Cos.
1996 56 Overall Willamette Industries
1996 57 Overall North Dakota State University at Fargo
1996 58 Overall Consolidated Freighways
1996 59 Overall Parker Hannifin
1996 60 Overall Tosco
1996 61 Overall Kansas State University at Manhattan
1996 62 Overall University of Notre Dame
1996 63 Overall Cone Mills
1996 64 Overall Bowling Green State University
1996 65 Overall Diamond Shamrock
1996 66 Overall Chrysler
1996 67 Overall Honeywell
1996 68 Overall AMP
1996 69 Overall Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System
1996 70 Overall Booz, Allen & Hamilton
1996 71 Overall Phelps Dodge
1996 72 Overall Bear Stearns
1996 73 Overall Teachers Insurance Annuity Association
1996 74 Overall Northwestern Mutual
1996 75 Overall Comerica
1996 76 Overall Bausch & Lomb
1996 77 Overall Champion International
1996 78 Overall Rohm & Haas
1996 79 Overall First Commerce
1996 80 Overall Florida Atlantic University
1996 81 Overall Detroit Edison
1996 82 Overall Reynolds Metals
1996 83 Overall State of West Virginia, Dept. of Admin.
1996 84 Overall U.S. Department of Justice
1996 85 Overall Standard Commercial
1996 86 Overall Lithonia Lighting
1996 87 Overall Pacific Telesis Group
1996 88 Overall EMC
1996 89 Overall Turner
1996 90 Overall University of Delaware at Newark
1996 91 Overall Fluor
1996 92 Overall State of Alabama
1996 93 Overall Phillips-Van Heusen
1996 94 Overall General Mills
1996 95 Overall Computer Task Group
1996 96 Overall Hewlett-Packard
1996 97 Overall Sallie Mae Servicing
1996 98 Overall People's Bank
1996 99 Overall AMP Corp., The Sabre Group
1996 100 Overall National Semiconductor
1995 1 Overall Home Depot
1995 2 Overall Computer Associates International
1995 3 Overall VF Corp.
1995 4 Overall SunTrust Service
1995 5 Overall Cisco Systems
1995 6 Overall National Semiconductor
1995 7 Overall Xerox
1995 8 Overall Reader's Digest Association
1995 9 Overall Entergy
1995 10 Overall Informix Software
1995 11 Overall Key Services
1995 12 Overall Merrill Lynch
1995 13 Overall Parker Hannifin
1995 14 Overall United Healthcare
1995 15 Overall Avon Products
1995 16 Overall Chase Manhattan Bank
1995 17 Overall First Chicago
1995 18 Overall Fleet Services
1995 19 Overall James River
1995 20 Overall Mayflower Transit
1995 21 Overall Mellon Bank
1995 22 Overall Sears, Roebuck
1995 23 Overall 3com
1995 24 Overall Barnett Banks
1995 25 Overall Carolina Freight
1995 26 Overall Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
1995 27 Overall Lotus Development
1995 28 Overall Maytag
1995 29 Overall U.S. Arms Control & Disarmament Agency
1995 30 Overall Colgate-Palmolive
1995 31 Overall Federal Home Loan Mortgage
1995 32 Overall Levi Strauss
1995 33 Overall Nationwide Mutual Insurance
1995 34 Overall Pacific Bell
1995 35 Overall AMP
1995 36 Overall Amgen
1995 37 Overall Apple Computer
1995 38 Overall Federal Express
1995 39 Overall Hewlett-Packard
1995 40 Overall Phillips-Van Heusen
1995 41 Overall Polaroid
1995 42 Overall Quantum Chemical
1995 43 Overall Trinity Industries
1995 44 Overall Turner
1995 45 Overall AT&T
1995 46 Overall Central Arizona College
1995 47 Overall First Commerce
1995 48 Overall Lithonia Lighting
1995 49 Overall Detroit Edison
1995 50 Overall Dow Chemical
1995 51 Overall Gillette
1995 52 Overall Outboard Marine
1995 53 Overall Reynolds Metals
1995 54 Overall USG
1995 55 Overall Aetna Life Insurance
1995 56 Overall Bank of Boston
1995 57 Overall Baylor University
1995 58 Overall Lone Star Gas
1995 59 Overall Northwestern Mutual
1995 60 Overall Pepisco
1995 61 Overall Caterpillar
1995 62 Overall Crown Central Petroleum
1995 63 Overall Florida Atlantic University
1995 64 Overall Helene Curtis Industries
1995 65 Overall Honeywell
1995 66 Overall National Steel
1995 67 Overall New York Life Insurance
1995 68 Overall Nike
1995 69 Overall Owens-Corning Fiberglass
1995 70 Overall Price Waterhouse
1995 71 Overall Rohm & Haas
1995 72 Overall Sherwin-Williams
1995 73 Overall Werner Enterprises
1995 74 Overall Comerica
1995 75 Overall General Public Utilities
1995 76 Overall Ace Hardware
1995 77 Overall American Greetings
1995 78 Overall Chemical Banking
1995 79 Overall Corning
1995 80 Overall Jostens
1995 81 Overall Public Service Electric & Gas
1995 82 Overall Rite-Aid
1995 83 Overall Atchinson, Topika & Santa Fe Railway
1995 84 Overall Standard Commercial
1995 85 Overall Elmira College
1995 86 Overall Loctite
1995 87 Overall North Carolina Central University
1995 88 Overall U.S. Department of Labor
1995 89 Overall University of West Florida
1995 90 Overall International Paper
1995 91 Overall Library of Congress
1995 92 Overall PECO Energy
1995 93 Overall University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1995 94 Overall Occidental Petroleum
1995 95 Overall Deere
1995 96 Overall University of Southern California
1995 97 Overall U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission
1995 98 Overall Kroger
1995 99 Overall U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
1995 100 Overall Campbell Soup
1994     3M
1994     Ameritech
1994     AMR
1994     AT&T
1994     Bankers Trust New York
1994     Bell Atlantic
1994     BellSouth
1994     Burlington Resources
1994     Carolina Freight
1994     Case Western Reserve University
1994     Coca-Cola
1994     Colgate-Palmolive
1994     Compaq Computer
1994     CPC International
1994     CSX
1994     Du Pont
1994     Duke University
1994     Duracell
1994     Echlin
1994     Electronic Data Systems
1994     Entergy
1994     Farmland Industries
1994     Federal Express
1994     First Fidelity Bancorp
1994     FMC
1994     Ford Motor
1994     Golden West Financial
1994     Harsco
1994     Harvard University
1994     Helene Curtis Industries
1994     Hewlett-Packard
1994     Home Depot
1994     Household International
1994     J. B. Hunt Transport Services
1994     J.C. Penney
1994     Johnson & Johnson
1994     Kellwood
1994     Levi Strauss Associates
1994     Library of Congress
1994     Martin Marietta
1994     McDonald's
1994     MCI Communications
1994     Merck
1994     Merrill Lynch
1994     Metropolitan Life Insurance
1994     Microsoft
1994     MIT
1994     New York Life Insurance
1994     New York Times
1994     Norfolk Southern
1994     Occidental Petroleum
1994     Ohio Edison
1994     Outboard Marine
1994     Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
1994     Pepisco
1994     Pfizer
1994     Philadelphia Electric Power
1994     Publix Super Markets
1994     Rubbermaid
1994     Shell Oil
1994     Sherwin-Williams
1994     Southwest Airlines
1994     St. Louis University
1994     Stanford University
1994     State of California
1994     State of Texas
1994     State of Washington
1994     Sun Microsystems
1994     SuperValu
1994     Sysco
1994     Travelers Insurance
1994     Turner
1994     U.S. Arms Control & Disarmament Agency
1994     U.S. Department of Agriculture
1994     U.S. Department of Commerce
1994     U.S. Department of Defense
1994     U.S. Department of Justice
1994     U.S. Department of the Treasury
1994     U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
1994     U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
1994     U.S. General Services Administration
1994     United Parcel Service
1994     University of Alabama
1994     University of Miami
1994     University of Minnesota
1994     University of Texas
1994     University of Wisconsin
1994     Unum
1994     VF Corp.
1994     Wal-Mart Stores
1994     Washington Mutual Savings Bank
1994     Werner Enterprises
1994     Willamette Industries
1994     WorldCorp
A few notes about the archive list
  • This list shows the organizations' names as they appeared at the time; we have not edited them to reflect subsequent mergers, acquisitions or company name changes.
  • 2014 is the first year we ranked companies separately by size group in categories small, midsize and large.
  • In 1998, the list used a different ranking system from all the other years, so that year's rankings have been omitted.
  • The 1994 Best Places list did not rank the employers at all, and only 94 organizations were included.
  • Please note that not all organizations choose to participate in the Best Places program every year.

How do organizations make it onto the Best Places list? See "How we chose the Best Places to Work in IT."

This story, "Best Places to Work in IT: Search the archives 1994-2016" was originally published by Computerworld.

