Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

31% off Luma 3-Piece Whole Home Mesh WiFi System - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

mesh wifi
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Regardless of your home’s size or shape, these 3 powerful Luma devices work together to create an extremely fast, ultra-secure surround WiFi network that’s customized for your home. No more fiddling with extra WiFi extenders to manage dead spots and weak zones. Luma puts you in control. With a few simple taps, you can pause the internet, filter what your kids are looking at online, or set house rules for your network. Luma also secures your devices and neutralizes threats, keeping you in control of your network. The Luma whole house WiFi system averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 people on Amazon (read recent reviews), where its typical list price of $399 has been reduced 31% to $275.95. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "31% off Luma 3-Piece Whole Home Mesh WiFi System - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Luma Whole Home WiFi (3 Pack - White) - Replaces WiFi Extenders and Routers, Works with Alexa, Free Virus Blocking, Free Parental Controls, Gigabit Speed

    $275.95 MSRP $399.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon