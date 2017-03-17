Android device updates: Android 7.1.1 comes to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, Nexus 6 gets a downgrade

Nougat is chugging a little more quickly down the update track. More phones are getting builds beyond the initial Android 7.0, and now Fossil’s line of watches are the first existing wristwear to get Android Wear 2.0.

And then there’s the unusual saga of the Nexus 6, which is actually being downgraded back to 7.0 from 7.1.1. Read on for more.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

OnePlus

OnePlus 3, 3T: After a brief stint in beta, OxygenOS 4.1 is coming for this pair of OnePlus flagships. It should be available now in an over-the-air update. The company’s blog has more details about the OnePlus 3 and 3T. The official changelog follows:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFi connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes

Android Wear

Fossil: Outside of the lackluster LG Watch Style and ginormous LG Watch Sport, it’s been the waiting game for existing watches. The Q Founder, Q Marshal and Q Wander are eligible for the update. Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant, native apps, and a better Google Fit app.

ZTE

Axon 7: ZTE has done a nice job with software updates, as now you have Android 7.1.1 on the ZTE 7. Along with the usability improvements that come from the latest build of Android, you get Wi-Fi calling if you use T-Mobile, all the latest emojis, and the February security patch (March will have to wait, apparently). You can get all the details directly from ZTE.

Google

Nexus 6: It’s been a weird week for the Nexus 6. A lengthy Reddit thread appeared with users complaining about being forced to downgrade from Android 7.1.1 to 7.0.

What happened was that Google initially pushed out 7.1.1 to the Nexus 6, but then pulled the update after numerous issues appeared. Now it wants everyone back on 7.0, calling it the “supported track” to try and stabilize things. It’s the first time we’ve come across Google actually rolling back a device through an update.

A Googler eventually chimed in to the Reddit thread with the following statement:

There was a recent OTA update for Android 7.0 that is causing confusion for some Nexus 6 users. For those of you that want to guarantee future OTA updates, you will need to get back on the 7.0 supported track. If you are experiencing issues after accepting the 7.0 update, please factory reset your device to help resolve any problems. For any Nexus 6 users that want to continue flashing/sideloading future builds, you can stay on 7.1.1 and continue to do so.

Usually to downgrade you’d need to wipe your phone and start over. This isn’t the case here, but some on the thread are complaining of multiple app crashes after going down to 7.0. It sounds like a mess, so proceed with caution.

