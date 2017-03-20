50% off Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration For PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the critically acclaimed Rise of the Tomb Raider with over 50 hours of gameplay, and all-new content created to celebrate 20 years of the iconic Lara Croft. Experience high-octane action moments, conquer beautifully hostile environments, engage in brutal guerilla combat, and explore awe-inspiring deadly tombs in the evolution of survival action. The full “Blood Ties” story chapter can be experienced in PlayStation VR -- experienced VR users can select “Free Mode” to move and look around using the thumb sticks. Manipulate HD relics, examine documents, and control the flashlight with the Sixaxis controller motion as you unlock the mystery of Lara’s childhood home in first-person. The immersive HD beauty of Croft Manor is perfectly suited to VR, and for the first time in franchise history, players can explore the world through Lara’s eyes. The list price on Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for Playstation 4 has been cut 50%, for now, to just $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

