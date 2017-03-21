Every new product Apple just announced: iPad, red iPhone 7, Apple Watch bands, and more

Product(RED) iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Apple is adding a Product(RED) edition of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in a crimson aluminum finish to its lineup. Both will be available to order in-store and online beginning Friday, March 24 at 8:01 a.m. Pacific time.

The new iPhones will come in 128GB and 256GB storage variations, starting at $749 for the 128GB iPhone 7 and $869 for the base model iPhone 7 Plus. If you’re enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program, the cost of an unlocked red iPhone with AppleCare+ starts at $37 a month.

Apple will donate a portion of each Product(RED) iPhone to the Global Fund’s fight against AIDS and HIV, as it does with its other Product(RED) devices and accessories.