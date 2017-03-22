Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Watch Dogs 2 by Ubisoft, for Xbox One - Deal Alert

GameStar |

watch dogs 2
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Explore the birthplace of the tech revolution as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker who has fallen victim to ctOS 2.0's predictive algorithms and accused of a crime he did not commit. In Marcus' quest to shut down ctOS 2.0 for good, hacking is the ultimate weapon. Players can not only hack into the San Francisco Bay Area's infrastructure but also every person and any connected device they possess to trigger unpredictable chains of events in this vast open world. Currently Amazon has Watch Dogs 2 for Xbox One discounted down to $29.99. See the deal on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Watch Dogs 2 by Ubisoft, for Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Watch Dogs 2 - Xbox One

    $29.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon