How to stop insider threats

Watch what leaves the office

Employee turnover is common, as is the practice of employees taking sensitive and confidential data with them when they leave, particularly data that they were involved in generating. This creates a significant risk for employers whose data was misappropriated, resulting in potential data breaches that can trigger regulatory actions or legal actions, as well as a variety of other consequences. Most employers are not adequately prepared to deal with the aftermath of employee data theft and many do not take the steps necessary to mitigate these risks before they occur.

However, there are a number of things that decision makers can do to protect their companies and minimize, if not eliminate, the threat of employee theft of sensitive and confidential information.

Osterman Research created a White Paper, sponsored by Archive360, which looks at ways to thwart that insider presence.