56% off D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender - Deal Alert

Eliminate dead zones, reduce interference, and extend the range of your home Wi-Fi coverage with this D-Link Wi-Fi range extender. With next-generation AC750 performance, the DAP-1520 provides bandwidth up to 300Mbps on the 2.4Ghz, and 433Mbps on the faster, more reliable 5GHz bands. The unit is compact and fits discretely into any wall outlet. Right now its typical list price of $45.25 has dropped a significant 56% to just $19.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "56% off D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender (DAP-1520)

    $19.99 MSRP $45.25
    View
    on Amazon
