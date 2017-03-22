Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
80% off Learn The Basics of Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Online Training - Deal Alert

learn basics of ethical hacking
Computer and network security is one of the fastest growing and most essential industries in technology, meaning companies will pay big bucks for ethical hackers. This is the perfect course to leap into this lucrative career, learning how to use ethical hacking to reveal potential vulnerabilities in information systems. By the end of this course you'll be well versed in the IT skills you need to be a network security pro.

  • Access 55 lectures & 17 hours of content
  • Learn how to gather information intelligence & find web application & system security vulnerabilities
  • Scan using Nmap to bypass IDS protected targets & understand how to hack clients using modern web browsers
  • Understand how to exploit Windows & Linux systems
  • Develop Windows Exploits to test information systems
  • Find & exploit web application vulnerabilities
  • Learn how to find open ports in your target & gather information about them

