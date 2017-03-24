Mingis on Tech: All about the new Moto G5 Plus

If you're looking for smartphone basics without busting the budget, this one may be just right

Looking for an Android phone that won't break the bank but still has the features you need? The Moto G5 Plus is a real bargain buy, says reviewer Dan Rosenbaum.
Mingis on Tech: A closer look at the new Moto G5 Plus (9:54)
The new Moto G5 Plus smartphone, which is available for pre-order as of today and goes on sale March 31, is an Android-based device that hits the sweet spot, according to reviewer Dan Rosenbaum.

It's got all of the basic features you'd want in a mid-tier phone without a price tag that will break the bank.

moto g5 plus black front back Motorola

Rosenbaum joined Executive News Editor Ken Mingis to offer his thoughts on the G5 Plus, which he's been trying out ahead of the official launch. It's not too big -- about the size of the Huawei Honor 6X; not too fast, even with its Octo-core Snapdragon 625 chipset; takes pretty good pictures; has decent battery life; and starts at $229.

(Hint: The G5 Plus is even cheaper via Amazon Prime, if you're a member.)

Oh, and it comes with Android Nougat and a dirth of bloatware apps that can junk things up, which is why Rosenbaum says it might be just right for buyers looking for a smartphone bargain.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: All about the new Moto G5 Plus" was originally published by Computerworld.

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

