New products of the week 3.27.17

Pricing: Month-to-month: Small: $500/mo, 7.5k billable events; Medium: $2.5k/mo, 45k billable events; Large: $5k/mo, 100k billable events; X-large: $10k/mo, 225k billable events
Annual (save 10%): Small: $500/mo, 8.5k billable events; Medium: $2.5k/mo, 50k billable events; Large: $5k/mo, 110k billable events; X-large: $10k/mo, 250k billable events
Key features: Stop illegal account access and malicious activity on trusted user accounts. ATO Prevention uses data and machine learning to warn users of account takeover and automate responses to risky logins. More info.