New products of the week 3.27.17

GitLab 9.0

Pricing: $3.25 per user per month for enterprise starter edition and $16.59 per user per month for enterprise premium edition

Key features: GitLab announced 9.0 to help enterprise teams solve the new challenges they face in modernizing their software development practices. The features include Subgroups, Deploy Board and built-in application monitoring that extend the reach of the tool beyond basic development needs. More info.