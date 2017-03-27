Skype for Business admins get tool to diagnose call problems

IT administrators who manage a fleet of Skype for Business users will have an easier time of diagnosing and fixing problems that may arise for them. Microsoft unveiled the beta of a new Call Analytics Dashboard on Monday, which is supposed to provide admins with a diagnosis of issues that users are having on a call.

There are several different issues that could arise and cause a degradation in call quality, which is why these analytics are helpful. If a user complains about a call only working intermittently, it can be hard to diagnose whether that’s an issue with their network connection, headset, Microsoft’s infrastructure, or something else.

Companies may be more likely to migrate from their legacy communications infrastructure to Skype for Business with the existence of the new dashboard, since understanding issues that crop up can help with the transition.

That dashboard is one of a handful of Skype for Business features Microsoft announced Monday, as part of the Enterprise Connect unified communications conference.

The company also added two new capabilities aimed at serving call centers. Auto Attendant lets businesses set up a system of menus that callers can navigate using their phone keypad. (Think: “For warranty claims, press 1.”)

Call Queues are built for environments like customer service hotlines where there are groups of Skype for Business users who could all answer the same incoming call. Callers are placed into a queue based on when they dialed in, and are automatically routed to the next available employee.

Both of those features are only available for companies using Skype for Business’s Cloud PBX feature, which is included in Microsoft’s premium Office 365 E5 subscription.