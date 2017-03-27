7 hot marketing certifications and how they pay off

Hot marketing certifications and how they pay off

Certifications aren't a replacement for experience, but they are a great way to highlight your skillset and strengthen your professional brand. Holding certifications can also signal to recruiters and hiring managers that you have the specific skills they're looking for in a certain role.

Using a methodology similar to its compensation trends reports, PayScale pulled salary trends around the most popular certifications in the marketing industry. Payscale notes that while most are associated with a boost in salary, other certifications on this list are associated with negative pay. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing, and it doesn't mean your salary will get knocked down if you list those certifications on your resume. Rather, a loss in market value for any certification typically indicates it has become something employers see as "expected knowledge."

Not all certifications are equal -- and some will be worth more of your time than others. But these seven popular marketing certifications are some of the most sought after on the market -- and some might even pull you a higher salary.