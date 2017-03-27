7 hot marketing certifications and how they pay off

While most certifications can be completed online, the Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Certification is completed in-person. It requires 23 sessions and five electives, and you will walk away with a portfolio that demonstrates how the knowledge you gained can affect "real-life projects" in your job.
It's designed to suit everyone from seasoned veterans to recent graduates who are new to the industry, and everyone in between. Since you can design a program based off the classes offered, it's easy to tailor the certification to your abilities.
The cost of this certification program will depend on the courses you choose, if you need to travel and how early you register. For a typical program, you should expect to pay around $4,000, but it will greatly depend on how you complete the program.
PayScale found that marketers with CTSM certifications didn't report higher salaries. In fact, they were 2.8 percent lower, on average. Again, don't let that scare you off -- it's a widely known, and well-recognized certification.