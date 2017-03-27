Here's an adapter that's always good to have on hand. Pop one of them on the end of an HDMI cable and extend your back-of-the-tv HDMI port around front where it's easier to access. Or use them to couple multiple HDMI cables together for extended reach. Supports 3D and 4k signals. The list price of $10.99 has been reduced 46% to just $5.89 for the two-pack. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off HDMI Female to Female Coupler 2-Pack, Gold Plated High Speed Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.