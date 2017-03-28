Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

47% off First Alert 10-Year Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Temperature - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

co alarm
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

First Alert's CO710 CO alarm is powered by sealed, ten year lithium batteries to provide continuous protection for ten years without battery replacement, and a built-in end-of-life alarm lets you know when its time is up. Its modern, compact design allows easy tabletop or wall mount placement, and it displays CO levels along with room temp on a backlit display. The unit's "peak" function captures and allows you to retrieve the highest CO level recorded in your home. In the event of a CO incident, this valuable information can be passed along to emergency or hospital staff. The CO710 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its list price is discounted 47% to $31.66. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "47% off First Alert 10-Year Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Temperature - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • First Alert CO710 10-Year Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Temperature

    $31.66 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon