10 digital marketing jobs that top the pay scale

Digital marketing jobs that top the pay scale

If you're looking for a hot career that combines cutting-edge technology with creativity, then digital marketing is the place to be. And, according to IT and digital marketing recruiting and staffing firm Mondo's annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide for 2017, many digital marketing roles offer the opportunity for six-figure salaries because of the combination of skills required and the huge demand for those skills in the current job market.

"This is an industry that's always in flux. Many of these jobs are focused on both back-end coding and function as well as front-end production, design and user experience. But there's also a piece that relates to data analytics; the combination of demand for all these skills and the short supply of talent means salaries are increasing to stay competitive," says Patrick Circelli, recruiting manager at Mondo. Here, according to Mondo's annual guide, are the top ten digital marketing jobs for 2017 with salaries of $170,000 or more based on Mondo's placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas.