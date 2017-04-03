Top 5 email security best practices to prevent malware distribution

A trusted channel

Email is a critical enterprise communication tool synonymous with sending important documents quickly and efficiently between employees, managers, HR, finance, sales, legal, customers, supply chain and more. That said, organizations often don’t understand that the file types used every day to share important information – standard files like Word docs, Excel spreadsheets and PDFs – are also the most common attack vectors widely used for the distribution of malware. For cybercriminals, it’s often too easy to target a user with a spoofed email or phishing attack, and trick them into opening an infected attachment that appears to be legitimate.

With email representing an open, trusted channel that allows malware to piggyback on any document to infect a network, it’s often up to the organizations to adopt appropriate security strategies and best practices to prevent a company-wide attack. Simon Taylor, vice president of products at Glasswall, articulates precautions that businesses can implement to thwart these threats and keep sensitive data protected from malicious actors.