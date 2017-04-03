Home Security New products of the week 4.3.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | April 3, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Dell, Intel and Brocade. See larger image Image courtesy MicroStrategy New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy cloudjumper JumpStart Key features: scans the customer IT environment, mirroring customer landscape data within the cloud-based workspace, and provisioning new WaaS accounts with unprecedented speed and accuracy. More info. Brocade G610 Switch Key features: The G610 switch delivers affordable 32Gbps Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology. Designed for pay-as-you-grow, this entry-level switch scales from eight to 24 ports to provide exceptional price/performance value. More info.

Virtual Smartphone from Hypori Key features: Hypori's virtual smartphones solve security challenges associated with an ever-changing mobile environment by providing the mobile experience users expect, while keeping all enterprise data and applications completely off the user's device. More info.

Cloud Workspace Suite 5.1 Key features: Cloud Workspace Suite version 5.1 is an integrated automation software platform for delivery of software defined data centers, workspaces, applications, and data to users anywhere, anytime, and on any device. More info. Jethro 3.0 Key features: combines the power of indexing architecture with "auto-cubes" to accelerate all possible business intelligence use cases using big data. With Jethro 3.0, costly and labor-intensive data engineering tasks such as pre-aggregating tables, manually building cubes, or keeping up with new and changing applications, are eliminated. More info.

Jabra Speak 710 Key features: Jabra's Speak 710 is a new conference sound and call solution with immersive call and sound experience for business leaders with high mobility. More info.

Kony AppVantage Key features: Kony AppVantage offers robust pre-built mobile apps and components along with custom-built mobile apps backed by Kony's expertise. It's purpose-driven approach enables businesses of all sizes to easily adopt mobile. More info. ClickSafe 2.0 Keyed Laptop Lock Key features: Offers strength and one-click convenience in a small design to protect sleeker laptops, POS systems and other devices. Allows IT administrators to protect multiple devices across environments with a single key. More info.

Patch Manager Plus Key features: An automated patch management application that lets IT teams patch Windows, Mac, Linux and third-party applications from a single interface; deploys patches seamlessly across desktops, laptops, servers, roaming devices and virtual machines. More info.

Mock Servers Key features: Mock Service is a tool that enables teams to simulate a backend server. More info. MicroStrategy 10.7 Key features: This release delivers new data connector SDK, support for intelligent narratives, and improvements for big data analytics and mobile app development. More info.

Moogsoft AIOps Key features: Moogsoft AIOps helps enterprise ITOps and DevOps teams become smarter, faster and more effective by using algorithms to reduce alert volumes, proactively detect service-related issues and streamline collaboration. More info.

Protect & Restore VM Copy Tool Key features: A time-saving tool that copies virtual machines (VMs) within or between VMware infrastructures, fully encapsulating the target VM, including its current state, all available snapshots and connected external devices. More info. Qualys Virtual Scanner Appliance for Google Cloud Engine Key features: Qualys Virtual Scanner Appliance can now be deployed to Google Cloud. Users can create Qualys-protected instances across their entire environment, and then monitor and scan all assets from a universal dashboard.

ShoreTel Teamwork Key features: ShoreTel Teamwork is a virtual, mobile workspace app for team collaboration. Teams can send messages, share files, assign and manage tasks, and more to improve productivity regardless of location. Also, ShoreTel Connect is free for CLOUD users. More info.

Unity EdgeConnect Key features: Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN simplifies branch office infrastructure, shifts the WAN edge toward being application-driven and enables secure, direct internet connectivity to SaaS and trusted web-based applications from the branch office. More info. Cloud DDoS Service for AWS and Azure Key features: A fully managed DDoS protection service that defends businesses from SSL-based, application, and network-layer attacks in the public cloud with always-on and on-demand capabilities. More info.

SDX Hyperloop Key features: The SDX Hyperloop platform allows marketers to build their brand through more sophisticated, big data-powered SEO. It provides marketers with orchestrated analytics and a higher level of personalization, built on core SEO principles. More info.

Real Time Forwarder Key features: The Real Time Forwarder provides a greater level of reliability and accountability for organizations monitoring their IT environment by continuously tracking the integrity state of IT assets, compliance controls, and record changes, all in real time. More info. Unitrends Recovery Series v9.3 Key features: Enhancement of Unitrends' Recovery Series physical appliances and Unitrends Backup virtual appliances with the addition of Ransomware Detection, Self-Service for application owners and Distributed Enterprise Manager. More info.

30-Amp Outlet Metered, Switched PDU Key features: Control power switching and reboot functions and measure current usage at distant equipment sites. Features eight C19 Outlets, four L6-30P inlets and a Gigabit Ethernet port for remote OOB access. More info.

Interset Unified Risk Dashboard Key features: Utilizes machine learning and AI to calculate a combined overview of risk derived from user, IT system and threat activities. More info. Open API Key features: Integrate social care and messaging capabilities into customer service platforms. Features include monitoring content from social networks, advanced filtering, prioritizing conversations, customer recognition, posting content, conversations, assigning activities and CRM. More info.

Wyse 3040 Thin Client Key features: The Wyse 3040 is Dell's lightest, smallest and most power efficient entry-level thin client that offers superb performance and manageability for both users and administrators. More info.

Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family Key features: The Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6 product family provides key improvements in processor speed, enhanced memory capabilities, hardware-enhanced security and reliability features for entry level servers and workstations. More info. Convercent Insights Key features: Insights synthesizes company-wide ethics and compliance data into dynamic dashboards and visualizations, giving users a comprehensive picture of ethics and compliance programs over time and enabling faster, smarter decisions. More info.

Foglight for MySQL Key Features: Delivers on-premise monitoring and advanced diagnostics for database performance monitoring of MySQL platforms; new release enables database administrators to quickly discover and react to issues that could impact business-critical applications. More info.

Intelligent Ingest for Limelight Origin Storage Key features: simplifies migration of video-on-demand, file distribution, and web, gaming or e-commerce content to Limelight Origin Storage, providing fast content delivery network (CDN) performance and high availability. Limelight Origin Storage is a distributed object-based storage system, which is tightly integrated with the Limelight private CDN and optimized for superior content delivery. More info. 