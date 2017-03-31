Android device updates: Unlocked Galaxy S7, Axon 7 Mini, and Huawei Mate 9 score new software

Most of the Android world was focused on new hardware, instead of software, this week. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ that got all the attention, with that gorgeous screen, tiny bezels, and somewhat useful software.

But it’s updates you’ve come for, and we have some to deliver. And there’s more information about why Android Wear 2.0 hasn’t exactly pouring out of the gates, a major frustration for many.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

Samsung

Galaxy S7, S7 Edge (unlocked): First, the bad news. You’re not receiving Nougat yet. The good news is at the very least you’re getting the latest security patch. Readers reported it to Android Police, which says that you’ll be brought up to date with the March patch. Unfortunately, the current software remains Android 6.0.1. Happy waiting.

ZTE

Axon 7: Nougat is finally here, as long as you’re willing to get it in preview form. ZTE announced those who are willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement and provide testing feedback will be eligible. You have to be chosen, however, so it’s not a sure thing.

Huawei

Mate 9: Get ready to start talking to Alexa. The latest update brings the much-promised Alexa to the Mate 9, so you’ll be able to talk to Amazon’s smart assistant right on your smartphone. The update also includes several bug fixes and the usual round of stability improvements.

Android Wear

Android Wear 2.0: A batch of three watches scored Android Wear 2.0 this week. The Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and Tag Heuer Connected were the lucky ones. But plenty of top-of-the-line watches like the Huawei Watch and the second-generation Moto 360 are languishing with the old software. It’s all the more frustrating considering that Android Wear 2.0 launched back in February.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson offered a tiny flash of light on the problem.

We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved.

Unfortunately, this indicates that you may be waiting just a little longer. Get comfy.

This story, "Android device updates: Unlocked Galaxy S7, Axon 7 Mini, and Huawei Mate 9 score new software" was originally published by Greenbot.