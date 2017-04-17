31 tech pros share favorite IT products

VeloCloud SD-WAN

Why it’s a favorite: “The VeloCloud product is incredibly easy to deploy and manage though a single portal, which makes the solution immensely scalable. The cloud control plane allows for consistent policies to be deployed to all edge devices, with the added benefit of edge override if needed. The cost is readily affordable and for us, cheaper than our current solution. Even without the direct cost benefit, these devices really deliver ROI."

"VeloCloud has helped us deliver reliable corporate services on less than desirable Internet circuits, among other things, enabling the business to quickly integrate new club acquisitions. This relates directly to availability of member-based services and operational efficiencies, which for a dues/membership-based business is huge. The IT department becomes a revenue driver, helping the business gain new members and grow available services.”

Years in IT: 20

Upcoming projects: “The rollout of VeloCloud to all our club locations, of course! We are going to be able to deliver solid QoS and application filtering, and blend existing corporate and member Internet connections, providing disaster recovery without the typical cost. As we grow and move further into our private/public cloud implementations, a solid network core is essential to our success.”