What enterprises can learn in the aftermath of a phishing attack

The problem: spearphishing

Spearphishing is a top attack vector used by cyber adversaries today. Consists of fraudulent emails that appear to be legitimate which target specific organizations, groups, or individuals to gain access to information systems. Targeted spear phishing also leverages social engineering which includes research about specific targets of interest. Organizations rely on email connectivity with the outside to function and thus is an entry into a potential target’s environment that bypasses many of the legacy security stack.

Tychon’s Chief Technology Officer Travis Rosiek offers tips for enterprises on how to analyze former phishing attacks to improve defenses against future attacks, such as creating a database of captured phishing emails to learn tactics, who is being targeted and what information was used for social engineering.