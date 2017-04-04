12 cases that will look fabulous on your new red iPhone 7

Case-Mate’s Naked Tough Waterfall cases (iPhone 7 and 7 Plus; $40 MSRP, $30 on Amazon) offer a different, more dynamic take on the transparent case trend. These cases are basically like chic snowglobes—the back features pretty, iridescent glitter in water trapped between two slim layers of plastic. Tilt the case and the glitter will tumble over your phone (without, you know, actually getting on your phone).
The Naked Tough cases feature “Military-strength” impact protection, which means they should protect your phone from drops of up to 4 feet. For the new red iPhone, I like the Iridescent Diamond color (shown here), but the Waterfall case also comes in rose gold, magenta, black, and teal.