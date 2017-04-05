10 things to worry about when your vendor divests

New vendor approval process

When your organization purchases an information technology solution, you’re not just investing in the product, you’re investing in the vendor. Among other expectations, you’re banking on its dependability as a provider and the assurance that it will continue to invest in the product, let alone won’t go out of business. This type of commitment requires an extensive vetting process, where you’re put in the position of having to restart your vendor approval process from stage one. Depending on how the new vendor manages the transition, remember during this time that your best option may be to look into a new solution. You are going to be stuck with a new vendor regardless: you may as well have a say in which one.