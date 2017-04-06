Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get a $20 Discount If You Buy 3 Echo Dots on Amazon, For A Limited Time - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

echo dot
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, and more. In fact, new Alexa "skills" are being created all the time. Tell Alexa to start your usual order at your favorite Starbucks. It will be paid for and ready to pick up in minutes. Amazon has quietly published a special code that will apply a $20 discount when you buy 3 Echo Dots. Just put them in your cart and apply the code DOT3PACK to activate this deal. If you're in the market for a few Dots, jump over to Amazon and claim your discount while it lasts.

This story, "Get a $20 Discount If You Buy 3 Echo Dots on Amazon, For A Limited Time - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon