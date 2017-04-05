Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off Corsair Gaming SCIMITAR RGB MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse With Key Slider Mechanical Buttons - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The Scimitar RGB gaming mouse revolutionizes game play with its Key Slider control system, 12 mechanical side buttons, and pro-proven 12,000 DPI optical sensor. It’s purpose built to deliver the ultimate MOBA and MMO gaming experience. Brilliant customizable multicolor backlighting immerses you in the game and provides nearly unlimited lighting adjustability. The gaming mouse averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 380 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced 38% to $49.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "38% off Corsair Gaming SCIMITAR RGB MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse With Key Slider Mechanical Buttons - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Corsair Gaming SCIMITAR RGB MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse, Key Slider Mechanical Buttons, 12000 DPI, Black

    $49.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon