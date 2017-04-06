Windows 10 data collection: What you need to know

Windows 10 collects data about your system and software -- regardless of whether you want it to or not.

Microsoft has expanded its diagnostic data collection with Windows 10, making mandatory what had been a voluntary telemetry program.

Windows 10 includes a telemetry and diagnostics service that cannot be fully disabled. In earlier editions of the OS -- including Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 -- Microsoft's data gathering was optional. Users had to agree to join the "Customer Experience Improvement Program," or CEIP, for telemetry to be collected and sent to the Redmond, Wash. company from those operating systems. And if users changed their mind, they could stop it.

  • Windows 10 makes diagnostic data collection compulsory
  • Microsoft makes minor concessions on Windows 10 data collection
  • Microsoft tries to appease Windows 10 data collection critics

