New products of the week 4.10.17

Pricing: A free to upgrade for existing PCF customers. A typical Pivotal Cloud Foundry installation starts around $150,000 annually and scales up based on usage. Typically the software cost is a small fraction of cost savings achieved through increased operational efficiency and developer productivity.
Key features: To help you ship early and often, PCF 1.10 offers new tools to streamline developer-operator workflows, cloud-native security and compliance, and no-touch Windows Server lifecycle management at scale. More info.