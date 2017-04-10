ZTE's first Android smartwatch is here

ZTE is trying its hand at making smartwatches for a second time with the ZTE Quartz. Quartz is the company's first smartwatch to run on Android Wear and offer Google Assistant compatibility.

The company's first smartwatch, Axon Watch, launched back in 2015 but only in Chinese markets.

Quartz has a 1.4 inch AMOLED Gorilla Glass display and a built-in speaker and microphone. The watch also comes with WiFi and 3G, which, along with the mic and speakers, allow for users to answer and make calls without needing their phone.

Two features that are missing: a heart rate sensor and Android Pay, so you'd better take your wallet with you.

As for the aesthetics, at 0.57in thick, the Quartz is big and bulky. It comes with 22mm-thick interchangeable bands and three watch faces, though you can download more from the Google Play store. Quartz is also compatible with iOS devices, though some features, such as answering notifications directly from the watch, are not available.

Quartz will be available in the U.S. online through T-Mobile starting Friday and will cost US$192. The watch will be available in select U.S. T-Mobile stores beginning April 21. The company has not said if Quartz will be released in other markets.