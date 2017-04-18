How to prevent your mobile app from getting hacked

Trivial matter?

The average user has around 26 to 55 applications downloaded to his smartphone device. Most likely, you have entertainment and gaming apps, a banking app, a few social media apps, fitness apps, and eCommerce apps to shop at your favorite stores.

While you probably don’t care if an app like TriviaCrack gets hacked, a lot of your apps have information that you wouldn’t want anyone else to access; your location, credit and debit card information, and photos.

As a user, there are actions you can take to make sure your apps are secure; from a development standpoint, you must consider certain protocols to ensure that the application’s code doesn’t get hacked. Keval Baxi, CEO of Codal walks through ways to shore up your apps.