Tech Timeline: The iPad first goes on sale

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

In April 2010, Apple introduced the first-generation iPad, which came with automatic orientation, web browsing, and access to email.
The iPad made it possible to leave your laptop at home and still stay productive. You could write emails, watch movies, and surf the web all through a 9.7-inch touch screen display. It wasn't the first tablet, but it was one of the most popular. Apple sold 300,000 units on the first day and that hit a million in the first month. The cheapest model started at $499 and came with 16 GB of memory. Yikes!

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

