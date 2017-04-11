Tis the season of the Android flagship. With the Galaxy S8 set to fight off the LG G6 and HTC U Ultra for contention, the market for high-end, high-priced handsets is getting awfully crowded. And it looks like you can add one more to the mix, which might be the toughest competitor yet.

According to PCPop, the OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be a beast of a mid-range handset (yes, OnePlus is skipping the number four since it’s bad luck in China, kind of like how U.S. hotels sometimes go from the 12th floor to the 14th). OnePlus has always been on the cutting-edge with the chips its uses in its phones, with the 3T bringing a mid-cycle update to include the Snapdragon 821, so it’s not very surprising that it will reportedly use the 835 in its next phone. Additionally, the phone may come with a whopping 8GB of RAM, an increase over last year’s 6GB, and topping even the Asia-exclusive S8+.

On the design front, it will reportedly still have a 5.5-inch screen, but you can expect OnePlus to trim down the bezels and up the resolution to 1440 x 2560. It’s also expected to deploy a dual-camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000 mAh battery, which would actually be a downgrade from the 3T’s 3,400 mAh one.

The One Plus 5 is due to release in the second half of 2017 and is expected to cost around $500. That would be pushing the mid-range about as far as it could go and would represent a pretty significant jump over the 3T’s $440 price tag. However, it would still be hundreds of dollars less than similarly-specced phones.

Flagship showdown: It’s going to be hard for any phone to take down the S8, but in the battle for Samsung’s scraps, the OnePlus 5 looks like a strong contender. As long as the OS is capable of keeping up with the specs, it could continue the company’s push into the mainstream, especially if it supports all of the major U.S. carriers.

This story, "Leaked OnePlus 5 specs show a handset built to take on the Galaxy S8" was originally published by Greenbot.