Got Alexa? 12 devices that extend its reach

You can chat via your smartphone, but if you want to get the message there fast and easily, nothing beats a walkie-talkie. By linking to your mobile phone via an iOS or Android app, Onyx's small, colorful walkie-talkie discs let friends and co-workers keep an open audio channel.

The Onyx disc is two inches in diameter and weighs a little over an ounce; it's equipped with a speaker, a pair of microphones and five LEDs that can tell you whether it's turned on, whether the battery is getting low and if it's paired with your phone. The discs are available in black, cobalt, silver or rose, and have a clip for attaching them to a shirt, shoulder strap or neck chain.

Clip on your Onyx, press its button and you can immediate communicate with an individual (they come two in a pack) or a group of devices. Later this year, according to the company, a software update will allow each Onyx to interact directly with Alexa, so you can get the latest news or weather report without having to fish your phone out of your pocket.