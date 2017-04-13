Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
15% off LaMetric Wi-Fi Clock - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

wifi clock
Credit: Amazon
The LaMetric Time tracks time, weather, emails, calendar events, tweets, followers, news, deadlines and any other metric needed for your home or business, and displays them almost in real-time. It works as an always-on display for the whole family by showing notifications from smart home devices and allowing anyone to control them with the click of a button. LaMetric Time eliminates the need to check multiple apps or news sites for the information you need. Instead, you receive key information at a glance, all in one place. The possibilities are endless. It also shows real-time notifications from IFTTT-connected services. LaMetric Time is standalone Wi-Fi device, iPhone or Android smartphone is needed for setting it up and configuration only. The interface is easy to use: left and right buttons for navigation between the apps, middle button for taking related actions. The form factor is sized to fit well on a table, shelf, shop-front or a counter. Wake up to your favourite Internet radio station or stream music from services like Spotify, iTunes, Pandora via Bluetooth. The typical list price on this one-of-a-kind gadget has been reduced 15% from $199 to $169 for a limited time. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "15% off LaMetric Wi-Fi Clock - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home

    $169.00 MSRP $199.00
    View
    on Amazon
