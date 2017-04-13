The LaMetric Time tracks time, weather, emails, calendar events, tweets, followers, news, deadlines and any other metric needed for your home or business, and displays them almost in real-time. It works as an always-on display for the whole family by showing notifications from smart home devices and allowing anyone to control them with the click of a button. LaMetric Time eliminates the need to check multiple apps or news sites for the information you need. Instead, you receive key information at a glance, all in one place. The possibilities are endless. It also shows real-time notifications from IFTTT-connected services. LaMetric Time is standalone Wi-Fi device, iPhone or Android smartphone is needed for setting it up and configuration only. The interface is easy to use: left and right buttons for navigation between the apps, middle button for taking related actions. The form factor is sized to fit well on a table, shelf, shop-front or a counter. Wake up to your favourite Internet radio station or stream music from services like Spotify, iTunes, Pandora via Bluetooth. The typical list price on this one-of-a-kind gadget has been reduced 15% from $199 to $169 for a limited time. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "15% off LaMetric Wi-Fi Clock - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.