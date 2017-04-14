Android device updates: AT&T, Verizon Galaxy Note 5 finally makes the leap to Nougat

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the hottest new pieces of hardware for Android fans, bringing some impressive specs and design.

But for many, it’s not always about getting the latest and greatest phone. They just want the latest build of Android for their existing handset. Many phones are finally getting that this week, ending what may have been an unpleasantly long wait.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

AT&T

Galaxy Note 5: It’s Nougat time for the Note 5, which is the most recently supported device in the Note family (Samsung skipped over Note 6 to the Note7, which you all know by now went up in flames). The AT&T update site details the move to Android 7.0, the March security updates, Samsung Cloud, and network enhancements.

Sprint

Galaxy S6: The Nougat train is rolling along, this time hitting the Galaxy S6. While the official Sprint update page hasn’t been updated yet, Android Police readers reported that Nougat is hitting their phones. Be on the lookout, as you could also soon have the latest build of Android.

Galaxy S6 Edge: Same story here, with Android Police reporting that Nougat is also coming to this phone. It’s clearly been a busy week for Samsung, so it bodes well if you have a model that hasn’t yet received Nougat.

HTC One M9: Nougat is coming your way. While the Sprint update page doesn’t quite detail it yet, Android Police says numerous users are reporting the download is hitting their phone. Screenshots detail a jump to Android 7.0 and the February security patch. Given that this phone is now over two years old, don’t get too optimistic about Android O.

Verizon

Galaxy Note 5: Not only are you finally getting Android Nougat, but Samsung is throwing in a few, additional software features. According to Verizon, the newest Air command lets you create GIFs and get instant translations with the S Pen. Additionally, you can edit and markup PDFs. The phone also gains battery management tools and the usual performance improvements.

Galaxy S6 Edge+: This big phone may not come with a pen, but at least it’s coming with Nougat. Verizon has the details, so look for an over-the-air update to bring you all of those features like split-screen mode and Doze for battery optimization.

Google

Nexus 6P: Those in the Android beta testing program had still been stuck on Android 7.1.2, even though the final build already rolled out to the stable channel. According to some reader reports the final software is hitting phones now, but your individual mileage may vary since such rollouts tend to be staggered. There are always the factory images if you don’t want to wait any longer.

This story, "Android device updates: AT&T, Verizon Galaxy Note 5 finally makes the leap to Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.