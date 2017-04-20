10 ways Trusted Identities are used

Trusted identities turn smartphones into ID cards, keys and computer logon tools that connect users to more applications, on-the-go, than ever before. They give people secure and convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be accurately identified, verified and tracked digitally. Combining security, privacy and convenience, trusted IDs make interactions in the physical and digital worlds more personal, contextual and valuable. Used with today’s unified identity and access management systems, they simplify how organizations manage the complete identity life cycle, while extending strong authentication from the desktop to the door and assigning user rights as their roles and privileges change. Trusted IDs deliver a brand new level of assurance, making it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely.