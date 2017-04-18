Some of the world's top companies use Linux. Even Google and Amazon run Linux on their servers. That said, it's safe to say that learning Linux is one tool that'll help shift your career in a positive direction--whether you're looking to make a lateral or a vertical move. Learn all things Linux with the Complete Linux System Administrator Bundle, currently marked down to $69.

You'll tackle the widely used scripting language Python, learn the basics of ethical hacking, and understand how to create and manage Red Hat, a Linux-based operating system. That's just for starters. You'll master all things Linux and be able to show off your chops to Fortune 500 and startup companies alike.

Access all 118 hours of course content 24/7 and move through lessons at your own pace. And since these lessons are offered to you for life, you'll be able to brush up on your skills whenever you need to.

Grab this deal--$69 for the Complete Linux System Administrator Bundle--before it's gone. It's certainly a rad bullet to add to your CV.

This story, "Save Hundreds On Over 100 Hours of Linux System Administration Training ($69) - Deal Alert" was originally published by IT News.