Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

monitor riser
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

This adjustable desk riser offers a healthy addition to any desk that allows you to sit or stand while you work. The large, 31" x 20" work surface accommodates two monitors or a monitor and a laptop. Its ergonomic keyboard tray moves up and down with the desk and be adjusted out/in to the most comfortable position. Five height adjustments (up to over 16" above your desk) allow a comfortable standing position. A gas spring will allow you to effortlessly move the desk up and down, even with your computer equipment. The riser is fully assembled for use right out of the box. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 325 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $169.99 has been reduced 15% to $144.48. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser (LLR81974)

    $144.48 MSRP $169.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon