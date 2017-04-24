Home Cloud Computing New products of the week 4.24.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | April 24, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Sophos and FireEye. See larger image Image courtesy Acalvio New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy alienvault USM Anywhere AlienApp for Office 365 Key features: USM Anywhere AlienApp for Office 365 allows administrators to monitor user activity in Microsoft Office 365 suite of cloud applications, including Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Azure Active Directory. More info. ShadowPlex
Key features: ShadowPlex is a comprehensive, distributed deception platform which provides early, accurate and cost-effective detection of breaches and insider threats, delivering scale, automation and authenticity with low IT impact.
Conga Contracts
Key features – A new solution on the Salesforce platform to help sales teams accelerate the contract creation, negotiation, management, and analysis processes among customers, sales and legal teams.
Shell Control Box 5
Key features: Gives enterprises a stable foundation for privileged access management strategy, featuring incident management, support for large multi-platform environments and enhanced interoperability with third-party security management solutions. Anti-SIEM
Key features: Detection: continuously collects and detects web/email/lateral threats that bypass first-line defenses. Analytics: correlates/consolidates threat info with data of other security tools, presents complete event timeline. One-touch mitigation: isolates infected hosts.
ThreadFix 2.5
Key features: Denim Group's application vulnerability resolution platform, ThreadFix 2.5, automates application security in the DevOps Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, enabling applications to be delivered more rapidly without sacrificing security. Databricks for Data Engineering
Key features: enables more cost-effective data engineering using Spark while empowering data engineers to easily combine SQL, structured streaming, Extract, Transform, Load (ETL), and machine learning workloads running on Spark to rapidly and securely deploy data pipelines into production.
FireEye Helix
Key features: FireEye Helix is an intelligence-led platform that combines machine, adversary, and breach intelligence, with deep analytics and centralized automation and orchestration, and is now being offered globally.
iCharts for NetSuite (new version)
Key features: iCharts, featuring native integration with drag-and-drop chart creation, realtime analytics and pivot tables in the NetSuite dashboard, is now tailored for roles and industries like manufacturing, SaaS and wholesale distribution. iOFFICE Slack Integration
Key features: iOFFICE notifications will be available directly in the Slack App. Slack integration will be available initially in the following modules: Service Request, Reservations, and Visitor.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business
Key features: Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business offers a unique combination of big data of threat intelligence with machine learning and human expertise, delivering multi-layered protection against known, unknown and advanced threats.
Lacework Polygraphs
Key features: Lacework Polygraphs instantly detects breaches, manages insider threats, delivers insights into workloads, and offers graphical investigation tools for public, private and hybrid cloud workloads. Keylight Managed Services
Key features - Keylight Managed Services provides day-to-day GRC program administration support for Keylight Platform customers, including tasks associated with compliance, risk, vendor and incident management.
Mirantis Cloud Platform 1.0 (MCP)
Key features: MCP is an open oloud platform incorporating Kubernetes/OpenStack; the operations-centric model supports VMs, containers and bare metal together; with a DevOps pipeline lifecycle management and continuous monitoring for SLA compliance.
NodeSource N|Solid for Alpine Linux
Key features: NodeSource N|Solid for Alpine Linux is the newest addition to its enterprise-grade Node.js platform that enables a secure, reliable and extensible platform for Node.js applications. Latitude Warehouse Management System
Key Features: This upgrade to Latitude (v114) brings enhanced features such as better employee and company performance metrics, improved bulk order management, and the ability to print multiple unique packing slips for eCommerce order fulfillment.
Next Generation 911 Call System
Key features: The Next Generation 911 Call System functions as an adjunct for existing emergency response systems that improves location and jurisdictional routing to improve 911 call responses. It's vendor agnostic, readily usable by any center and easily implemented with minimal installation time and related expense.
LiveNX
Key features: LiveAction's LiveNX network performance management platform simplifies network management. New features include integration with Cisco APIC-EM, analytics, advanced visualization to reduce MTTR, and flexible and customizable dashboards.
StorNext 6
Key features: Quantum's StorNext 6 file system adds advanced data management features to the streaming performance of Quantum's scale-out tiered storage solutions portfolio of flash, disk, tape and public and private cloud storage.
CBeST Version 4
Key features: CBeST provides everything to manage, monitor, maintain and upgrade PSSC HPC clusters. New features: CentOS 7/RedHat 7 support; Diskless Compute Node Support; Supports latest high speed networks and CPUs. Alteon NG VA for Azure
Key features: Alteon NG VA for Microsoft Azure enables organizations to run applications across private and public cloud, improving UX in accessing business applications through its load balancing and traffic management capabilities.
SailPoint IdentityNow Access Request
Key features: Simple, mobile-ready self-service access request and approval process for employees, contractors, and business partners. Allows IT to securely delegate the responsibility of managing access to the business.
Sophos Server Protection with Cryptoguard
Key features: Sophos' next-gen anti-ransomware CryptoGuard technology is now available with its Sophos Server Protection products. With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signatureless detection capabilities to combat ransomware - similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints.
ROX by Rollout
Key features: ROX by Rollout provides mobile app developers with the control to gradually release new features, measure the impact and respond in real-time, without having to wait for the next release.
Velocidi
Key features: Velocidi's marketing intelligence platform easily ingests and cleanses data from disparate sources, cutting the time from ingestion to insights and reducing complexity normally associated with large amounts of data. WatchGuard AP322
Key features: This high-performance, cloud-ready outdoor access point extends the WIPS, user analytics and Wi-Fi management features of WatchGuard's Wi-Fi Cloud service to the great outdoors.
8-Port Dual GigE OOB Console Server
Key features: Remote, out-of-band access to console port functions on up to eight network devices. Features dual power inlets, plus dual 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet ports, allowing connection to both primary and secondary networks.
ZixProtect
Key Features: Combines a multi-layer approach with automated traffic analysis, machine learning and real-time threat analysis to protect businesses from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, spam and viruses. ZixProtect is a cloud-based service and available with bundles that include business continuity, email encryption and data loss prevention solutions.
XenData Cloud File Gateway
Key features: Optimized for video files, XenData's new hybrid cloud storage solution manages a single, highly scalable file system across two storage tiers: on-premises RAID and Microsoft Azure blob storage. 