6 leadership qualities to look for when hiring

Leadership qualities to look for when hiring

Leadership isn't confined to the C-suite. Companies increasingly look for solid leadership skills when adding to their workforce, whether the roles are entry-level or executive. Stephany Samuels, senior vice president of people strategy at IT recruiting and staffing firm Mondo, explains which qualities you should be looking for when hiring and how to identify the leaders in your talent pool.

"Companies thrive and grow when their workforce is comprised of leaders that instinctively explore creative solutions and bring out the best in their colleagues. So, how can you enhance your ability to recognize a leader in the hiring process? There are some qualities you should be looking for when you're hiring for leaders," she says.