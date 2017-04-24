Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Discounted $50 on Amazon - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

ring doorbell
Credit: Amazon

With a motion-activated camera, two-way audio and HD video, you’ll never miss a visitor again. Ring detects motion and can alert you on your mobile device, even at night thanks to built-in infrared LED night vision. Optionally, video can be archived to the cloud for later viewing. See, hear and speak to whomever is at your door in real time from your smartphone, tablet or desktop. Day or night, rain or shine -- you’re always home. Right now the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is discounted 20%, or $50, on Amazon. Its typical list price of $249 has dropped to $199.99 (see Ring Video Doorbell Pro now on Amazon). That's a deal that doesn't come around very often.

This story, "Ring Video Doorbell Pro Discounted $50 on Amazon - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro

    $199.99 MSRP $249.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon