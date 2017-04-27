Home Software Top techies giving 2017 college commencement speeches Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Bob Brown, Network World | April 27, 2017 Carnegie Mellon, Harvard, MIT nab big names from technology circles See larger image Image courtesy Thinkstock Tomorrow's leaders With today’s push across the education landscape for more emphasis on STEM studies, it’s not surprising that top leaders and innovators in technology would be a draw as college commencement speakers. Here’s a roundup of some of the bigger names. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Carnegie Mellon University Meg Whitman Carnegie Mellon University, May 21The Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO has a wealth of experience running big high tech companies to share with CMU grads. She led HP from 2011-2015, then oversaw the spinout of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP, Inc. into separate entities. Previously, she headed up eBay from 1998-2008. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy George Washington University Tim Cook Massachusetts Institute of Technology, June 9Hey, maybe the Apple CEO will reveal the 10th anniversary iPhone at the MIT graduation ceremony! Nah, that’s not going to happen, but Cook should have a few good stories to tell about succeeding Steve Jobs and fighting the good fight on the social front as well in his role as Apple’s leader. “Mr. Cook’s brilliance as a business leader, his genuineness as a human being, and his passion for issues that matter to our community make his voice one that I know will resonate deeply with our graduates,” MIT President L. Rafael Reif gushed. Cook in 2015 delivered the commencement address at George Washington University. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Jason McELweenie Mark Zuckerberg Harvard University, May 25This famous 2005 Harvard dropout will return to Cambridge to share his wisdom, and perhaps snuff out some of the stories about the Facebook CEO from his days on campus that have been Hollywood-ized. Fellow Harvard dropout Bill Gates gave the commencement address at Harvard in 2007. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Cellanr Sheryl Sandberg Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, May 12Facebook’s COO since 2008 has become even better known as author of “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.” She’s now working on another book, titled “Option B,” that delves into coping with loss, as she and her family have done in the wake of her husband dying in 2015. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ed Uthman Walter Isaacson College of William and Mary, May 13Author and journalist Isaacson, whose works include the biography Steve Jobs as well titles such as “The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution,” will share lessons learned during a career of writing. Isaacson now serves as head of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan forum on leadership and ideas. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alec Perkins Reshma Saujani Scripps College, May 13Saujani founded Girls Who Code in 2012 and is the national nonprofit organization’s CEO. She’s also author of the leadership-themed book “Women Who Don’t Wait in Line.” Saujani began her career as an attorney and activist. Prev Next Prev Next 1 of 7 Next Slideshow 9 tips to turn your data center green Related Slideshows 9 tips to turn your data center green 12 free utilities that can give you more control over your PC 7 advanced Google Chrome tips and tweaks that save you time 31 tech pros share favorite IT products New products of the week 4.3.17 Hackers continue to troll LinkedIn Additional Resources White Paper Remote Locations Put Health Information At Risk Research/InfographicSponsored Communicate Simply. Migrate Confidently. Sponsored Links Online Master of Science in Information Systems at Northwestern University