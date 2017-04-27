Top techies giving 2017 college commencement speeches

Tim Cook

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, June 9

Hey, maybe the Apple CEO will reveal the 10th anniversary iPhone at the MIT graduation ceremony! Nah, that’s not going to happen, but Cook should have a few good stories to tell about succeeding Steve Jobs and fighting the good fight on the social front as well in his role as Apple’s leader. “Mr. Cook’s brilliance as a business leader, his genuineness as a human being, and his passion for issues that matter to our community make his voice one that I know will resonate deeply with our graduates,” MIT President L. Rafael Reif gushed. Cook in 2015 delivered the commencement address at George Washington University.