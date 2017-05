A target

Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise with data breaches occurring more frequently every year. Every employee is at risk for being the entry point into an organization’s network however your more visible employees may be an easier target. CEOs have a high level of visibility outside the organization and attackers can leverage the data they collect as a way to target them for cybersecurity attacks. Organizations can help protect your CEO from cybersecurity attacks by leveraging the following tips provided by security company Spirent’s David DeSanto.