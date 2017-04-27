Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

seagate drive
Credit: Amazon

The Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive is the simple, one-click way to protect and share your entire digital life. At 12.1 millimeters thin and a generous 2TB of storage, it’s ready to take with you and go. All your photos, movies, and videos can be backed up using the downloadable Seagate Dashboard software, including the ones you’ve shared on Facebook, Flickr, and YouTube. Run a one-click backup or schedule an automatic backup plan to protect your files on your Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive at your convenience. High-speed USB 3.0 and 2.0 connectivity offers plug-and-play functionality without the need of an external power supply. Compatible with both PC and Mac systems. The drive averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 11,600 people on Amazon (read reviews). The typical list price has been reduced 13% to just $69.99 for the 2TB model. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "13% off Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive with Mobile Device Backup USB 3.0, Black (STDR2000100)

    $69.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon