Android device updates: Galaxy S8, S8+ update arrives for T-Mobile and Verizon models

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already getting an update right out of the gate. Well, as long as you have the model for T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T. There are a variety of minor software bumps that ought to improve the experience for these rather excellent smartphones.

Verizon

Galaxy S8, S8+: The hottest Android devices out there are getting the latest security patch. It’s a nice touch, usually since so many devices tend to have to wait months for this. Verizon says that you’ll also see “subtle improvements” that improve the performance of the Infinity Screen.

Galaxy S6, S6 Edge: Samsung is working its way through updating the older devices. Verizon details the updates for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, which includes Nougat’s split-screen mode, a new "Effects" screen for photos, and customizable battery presets to extend the phone’s’ life.

AT&T

Galaxy S8, S8+: It’s update time for the AT&T models. The carrier’s changelog for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ details the following: device performance enhancements, messaging application fixes, and user interface updates and enhancements.

T-Mobile

Galaxy S8, S8+: There aren’t many details here, with T-Mobile listing the update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ as launch software with “various system improvements.” Nonetheless, you’ll want to install it when it pops up on your phone.

Sony

Xperia XZ: Sony is bringing Android 7.1.1 to its latest devices, giving you those clever app shortcuts and an update to the April security patch.

Xperia X Performance: It’s the same story here, so be on the lookout for an over-the-air update from Sony.

Motorola

Moto X Pure Edition: Hey, remember the Moto X Pure? It was a solid return to form for Motorola, bringing a mesh of Motorola’s penchant for near-stock Android and customization with Moto Maker. An update to Nougat is now on the way, and you can check out the details from Motorola. It’s Android 7.0 instead of 7.1, but hopefully the latter will follow soon.

