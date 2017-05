SuiteApp

Key features: The new SuiteApp provides a seamless, cloud-to-cloud integration between Handshake and NetSuite that enables manufacturers and distributors to deliver to their sales reps and customers the real-time information they need to make smart and fast ordering decisions. Immediate order sync to the ERP improves invoice management, efficiency, and cash-flow, shortens order processing times, and eliminates manual processes that result in order errors. More info.